She pieced together Ned Yost's pelvis. The Royals invited her to throw out a first pitch

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost honored the trauma team from Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and Mara Schenker the surgeon who operated on Yost after he fell from a deer stand last year. John Sleezer

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost honored the trauma team from Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and Mara Schenker the surgeon who operated on Yost after he fell from a deer stand last year. John Sleezer