Royals open doubleheader with loss to White Sox, shut out for first time this season

The month of April did not let up on the Royals, who on Saturday afternoon opened a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium with an 8-0 loss to the White Sox.
It was their 15th defeat in 17 games. Their record plummeted to 5-20, a number that matches the worst 25-game start in club history. They lost their fifth game in a row.
And this time it wasn’t the White Sox’s Matt Davidson who supplied the lasting blow. It was rookie Daniel Palka, an offseason waiver pickup who hadn’t recorded a major-league hit in his previous eight at-bats.
Palka had a nearly perfect day at the plate. He went 4 for 5 with a double and a home run, the latter of which the left-handed hitter clubbed against reliever Burch Smith in the seventh inning.
Smith had just replaced left-handed reliever Eric Stout, who left runners in scoring position with one out. Moments earlier, it had appeared the White Sox would send Trayce Thompson, a right-handed hitter, to the plate in Palka’s place. He had been limbering up on-deck before Royals manager Ned Yost called Smith out of the bullpen.
Palka strode into the batter’s box instead.
And on the seventh pitch of his at-bat, he turned a curveball on outer edge of the plate into a 427-foot home run to right-center field.
The White Sox had a comfortable lead before Palka’s three-run homer. They put the Royals in a 5-0 hole in the fourth inning by stringing together five straight hits against starter Trevor Oaks, who made his major-league debut Saturday.
He departed the game after five innings, during which the White Sox rocked him for 12 hits and five runs.
The Royals, meanwhile, were kept off balance by White Sox starter Carson Fulmer. He issued three walks and only allowed four hits in seven innings.
The Royals, who were outhit 15-6, were shut out for the first time this season.
