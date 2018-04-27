Trauma team that saved Royals' Ned Yost to visit KC, throw out first pitch
The trauma team that treated Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost last year after he fell from a deer stand at home is visiting Kansas City this weekend to watch the April 28, 2018 doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.
Royals starter Danny Duffy feels he's not pulling his weight this season, after the Chicago White Sox hand the Royals a 7-4 loss. Matt Davidson continues his home run output at Kauffman Stadium with two during the game on April 27, 2018
The Kansas City Royals unveiled on April 27, 2018 a painting celebrating the team's 50th anniversary, inside the lobby of Gate C at Kauffman Stadium. Local artist William Rose created the artwork and lithographs of the painting are planned.
Kansas City Royals starter Jason Hammel survived a shot off the calf on a ball hit by the Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain, but the Royals still lost 6-2. Royals reliever Eric Stout also made his major-league debut.
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain made his first return to Kauffman Stadium since his playing days with the Kansas City Royals. He received a standing ovation in the first inning, then a rousing cheer after a home run.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy's update on his foot after waking up Wednesday morning was that it felt a little stiff. Kennedy took a baseball off his foot during Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel pitched nine innings on Friday, April 20, 2018, against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. But even that effort was not enough in what became a 3-2 loss in the 10th inning.
After the Royals fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 15-5 in the series finale in the Rogers Centre on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, manager Ned Yost said he doesn't know if there are any moves ahead for his bullpen, which has struggled mightily in 16 games.