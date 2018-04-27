Royals starter Danny Duffy feels he's not pulling his weight this season, after the Chicago White Sox hand the Royals a 7-4 loss. Matt Davidson continues his home run output at Kauffman Stadium with two during the game on April 27, 2018 John Sleezer
Royals starter Danny Duffy feels he's not pulling his weight this season, after the Chicago White Sox hand the Royals a 7-4 loss. Matt Davidson continues his home run output at Kauffman Stadium with two during the game on April 27, 2018 John Sleezer

Royals

Chicago DH Matt Davidson makes history, beats Royals in extra innings

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

April 27, 2018 11:06 PM

Beyond the left-field fence, a structure highlights the history of Kauffman Stadium, a venue home to two World Series championship teams three decades apart. In 45 years, the best to play the game have stepped into this stadium’s batter's box.

Chicago White Sox hitter Matt Davidson has topped them all.

Davidson directed a pair of home runs to the opposite field on Friday, his second an 11th-inning blast that lifted the White Sox to a 7-4 victory against the Royals.

A game-winning shot was a historic one. In four games at Kauffman Stadium in 2018, Davidson has hit seven home runs — more than any visiting player in a single season in the stadium’s history.

“The guy is red-hot in this ballpark,” said Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, who took a no-decision on Friday. “I don’t know what he’s doing away from it, but I’m sure it’s pretty dang good if he’s doing as well as he is here.”

That’s actually the perplexity of it.

Although Davidson has seven home runs in Kansas City, he has two in all other ballparks combined. He has just 10 hits in all other ballparks combined.

His latest homer at Kauffman Stadium came off Royals lefty reliever Tim Hill, who after throwing a scoreless 10th tried to stretch his fortune into the 11th. He served up a full-court fastball that Davidson didn't miss. The White Sox (7-16) tacked on another before the inning was done.

“We gotta keep him in the park,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We gotta find a way. We’re getting balls out over the plate. He’s just hammering them right now.”

The first of Davidson's homers Friday came off Duffy, the Royals’ opening-day starter who will complete April without a victory. The White Sox represented an unfortunate opponent in Duffy's quest to get right.

His outings against Chicago have been outliers, ones that haven’t jibed with his relative success against the remainder of the league. He must be tipping pitches against a division opponent that sees him often, he figured, and so he re-introduced the wind-up as a better-safe-than-sorry maneuver. But the White Sox got him again, chasing him after six innings. In his six starts against the team in 2017-18, Duffy has allowed 28 earned runs in 32 innings.

“Not up to my standard; not up to par,” Duffy said. “I battled my butt off. But battling doesn’t get you wins. Battling doesn’t get the team wins.”

The Royals (5-19) have just five of those in 24 games. The complications of the first month were before Yost earlier Friday afternoon, and he summarized them rather innocuously. With a literal shrug, he pointed toward the lack of timely hits. A change of outcome there, he said, had the potential to alter the next few weeks.

Instead, the Royals relied on some early help. They scored three of their four runs either directly or indirectly as a result of White Sox miscues, all except a Mike Moustakas first-inning home run, his eighth of the season. Trailing by two, the tying runs in the seventh inning arrived via a wild pitch and a White Sox throwing error.

The Royals were just 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position, with a series of squandered opportunities to open the game. They had five hits the initial time through the order, none of them more majestic than the 438-foot homer from Moustakas that settled in the opposite-field fountains. But they stranded two runners in each of the first three innings.

The end result was loss No. 19 in the initial five weeks of the season. After a no-decision, Duffy remained 0-3, a mark he will take into May. Former Royal Joakim Soria earned his fourth save to protect Gregory Infante's first victory.

“I don’t really know what to tell you — the way it is right now; it’s going to change if we change it,” Duffy said. “There’s no other way to do it, to get ourselves out of it, and it starts with me.

“People say I put too much pressure on myself, and that’s not the case. I just expect more. And I obviously haven’t been pulling my weight so far this season. I intend to change that quick. It just better happen soon."

White Sox 7, Royals 4, 11 inn.

ChicagoAB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Anderson ss

5

0

2

0

0

0

.270

Sanchez 3b

5

0

0

0

0

1

.280

Abreu 1b

5

0

1

0

0

1

.281

Castillo c

5

1

1

0

0

0

.250

Davidson dh

5

2

2

3

0

0

.237

Moncada 2b

4

1

1

0

1

1

.264

Thompson rf

5

2

1

0

0

2

.161

Garcia lf

5

1

3

2

0

0

.217

Engel cf

3

0

1

2

0

1

.164

Totals42

7

12

7

1

6



Kansas CityAB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Merrifield 2b

5

1

2

0

0

1

.261

Moustakas dh

6

2

2

1

0

1

.311

Perez c

5

1

1

0

0

1

.222

Duda 1b

5

0

1

0

0

0

.220

Soler rf

4

0

2

1

1

0

.292

Jay cf

5

0

2

0

0

0

.244

Cuthbert 3b

5

0

0

0

0

1

.221

Gordon lf

4

0

1

0

0

0

.211

Escobar ss

5

0

1

0

0

0

.202

Totals44

4

12

2

1

4



Chicago

020

200

000

03

7

12

2

Kansas City

200

000

200

00

4

12

0

E: Anderson (6), Abreu (3). LOB: Chicago 4, Kansas City 10. 2B: Anderson (3), Moncada (7), Merrifield (4), Soler (5). 3B: Garcia (1), Engel (1). HR: Davidson (8), off Duffy; Davidson (9), off Hill; Moustakas (8), off Lopez. RBIs: Davidson 3 (18), Garcia 2 (5), Engel 2 (7), Moustakas (19), Soler (5). S: Engel.

Runners left in scoring position: Chicago 3 (Anderson, Sanchez, Davidson); Kansas City 6 (Moustakas, Perez, Jay, Cuthbert 2, Gordon). RISP: Chicago 1 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 12. Runners moved up: Perez, Duda. GIDP: Engel, Jay, Cuthbert. DP: Chicago 2 (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu), (Anderson, Abreu); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Duda).

Chicago

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Lopez

61/3

10

4

2

0

2

96

1.78

Bummer

1/3

0

0

0

0

0

6

6.14

Jones

11/3

1

0

0

0

1

24

1.64

Avilan

1

0

0

0

0

1

18

4.50

Infante W, 1-1

1

0

0

0

1

0

12

8.00

Soria S, 4

1

1

0

0

0

0

17

2.70

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Duffy

6

6

4

4

1

3

106

5.40

McCarthy

1

1

0

0

0

0

8

4.26

Keller

1

0

0

0

0

0

10

3.12

Herrera

1

0

0

0

0

0

9

0.00

Hill L, 0-1

2

5

3

3

0

3

41

3.72

Hold: Bummer (1). Blown save: Jones (1). Inherited runners-scored: Bummer 2-1, Jones 1-1. HBP: Lopez 2 (Merrifield, Gordon). WP: Bummer.

Umpires: Home, Sean Barber; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne. Time: 3:34. Att: 15,395.

  Comments  