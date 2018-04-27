Chicago DH Matt Davidson makes history, beats Royals in extra innings

Beyond the left-field fence, a structure highlights the history of Kauffman Stadium, a venue home to two World Series championship teams three decades apart. In 45 years, the best to play the game have stepped into this stadium’s batter's box.
Chicago White Sox hitter Matt Davidson has topped them all.
Davidson directed a pair of home runs to the opposite field on Friday, his second an 11th-inning blast that lifted the White Sox to a 7-4 victory against the Royals.
A game-winning shot was a historic one. In four games at Kauffman Stadium in 2018, Davidson has hit seven home runs — more than any visiting player in a single season in the stadium’s history.
“The guy is red-hot in this ballpark,” said Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, who took a no-decision on Friday. “I don’t know what he’s doing away from it, but I’m sure it’s pretty dang good if he’s doing as well as he is here.”
That’s actually the perplexity of it.
Although Davidson has seven home runs in Kansas City, he has two in all other ballparks combined. He has just 10 hits in all other ballparks combined.
His latest homer at Kauffman Stadium came off Royals lefty reliever Tim Hill, who after throwing a scoreless 10th tried to stretch his fortune into the 11th. He served up a full-court fastball that Davidson didn't miss. The White Sox (7-16) tacked on another before the inning was done.
“We gotta keep him in the park,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We gotta find a way. We’re getting balls out over the plate. He’s just hammering them right now.”
The first of Davidson's homers Friday came off Duffy, the Royals’ opening-day starter who will complete April without a victory. The White Sox represented an unfortunate opponent in Duffy's quest to get right.
His outings against Chicago have been outliers, ones that haven’t jibed with his relative success against the remainder of the league. He must be tipping pitches against a division opponent that sees him often, he figured, and so he re-introduced the wind-up as a better-safe-than-sorry maneuver. But the White Sox got him again, chasing him after six innings. In his six starts against the team in 2017-18, Duffy has allowed 28 earned runs in 32 innings.
“Not up to my standard; not up to par,” Duffy said. “I battled my butt off. But battling doesn’t get you wins. Battling doesn’t get the team wins.”
The Royals (5-19) have just five of those in 24 games. The complications of the first month were before Yost earlier Friday afternoon, and he summarized them rather innocuously. With a literal shrug, he pointed toward the lack of timely hits. A change of outcome there, he said, had the potential to alter the next few weeks.
Instead, the Royals relied on some early help. They scored three of their four runs either directly or indirectly as a result of White Sox miscues, all except a Mike Moustakas first-inning home run, his eighth of the season. Trailing by two, the tying runs in the seventh inning arrived via a wild pitch and a White Sox throwing error.
The Royals were just 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position, with a series of squandered opportunities to open the game. They had five hits the initial time through the order, none of them more majestic than the 438-foot homer from Moustakas that settled in the opposite-field fountains. But they stranded two runners in each of the first three innings.
The end result was loss No. 19 in the initial five weeks of the season. After a no-decision, Duffy remained 0-3, a mark he will take into May. Former Royal Joakim Soria earned his fourth save to protect Gregory Infante's first victory.
“I don’t really know what to tell you — the way it is right now; it’s going to change if we change it,” Duffy said. “There’s no other way to do it, to get ourselves out of it, and it starts with me.
“People say I put too much pressure on myself, and that’s not the case. I just expect more. And I obviously haven’t been pulling my weight so far this season. I intend to change that quick. It just better happen soon."
White Sox 7, Royals 4, 11 inn.
ChicagoAB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Anderson ss
5
0
2
0
0
0
.270
Sanchez 3b
5
0
0
0
0
1
.280
Abreu 1b
5
0
1
0
0
1
.281
Castillo c
5
1
1
0
0
0
.250
Davidson dh
5
2
2
3
0
0
.237
Moncada 2b
4
1
1
0
1
1
.264
Thompson rf
5
2
1
0
0
2
.161
Garcia lf
5
1
3
2
0
0
.217
Engel cf
3
0
1
2
0
1
.164
Totals42
7
12
7
1
6
Kansas CityAB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
5
1
2
0
0
1
.261
Moustakas dh
6
2
2
1
0
1
.311
Perez c
5
1
1
0
0
1
.222
Duda 1b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.220
Soler rf
4
0
2
1
1
0
.292
Jay cf
5
0
2
0
0
0
.244
Cuthbert 3b
5
0
0
0
0
1
.221
Gordon lf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.211
Escobar ss
5
0
1
0
0
0
.202
Totals44
4
12
2
1
4
Chicago
020
200
000
03
—
7
12
2
Kansas City
200
000
200
00
—
4
12
0
E: Anderson (6), Abreu (3). LOB: Chicago 4, Kansas City 10. 2B: Anderson (3), Moncada (7), Merrifield (4), Soler (5). 3B: Garcia (1), Engel (1). HR: Davidson (8), off Duffy; Davidson (9), off Hill; Moustakas (8), off Lopez. RBIs: Davidson 3 (18), Garcia 2 (5), Engel 2 (7), Moustakas (19), Soler (5). S: Engel.
Runners left in scoring position: Chicago 3 (Anderson, Sanchez, Davidson); Kansas City 6 (Moustakas, Perez, Jay, Cuthbert 2, Gordon). RISP: Chicago 1 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 12. Runners moved up: Perez, Duda. GIDP: Engel, Jay, Cuthbert. DP: Chicago 2 (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu), (Anderson, Abreu); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Duda).
Chicago
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Lopez
61/3
10
4
2
0
2
96
1.78
Bummer
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
6
6.14
Jones
11/3
1
0
0
0
1
24
1.64
Avilan
1
0
0
0
0
1
18
4.50
Infante W, 1-1
1
0
0
0
1
0
12
8.00
Soria S, 4
1
1
0
0
0
0
17
2.70
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Duffy
6
6
4
4
1
3
106
5.40
McCarthy
1
1
0
0
0
0
8
4.26
Keller
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
3.12
Herrera
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
0.00
Hill L, 0-1
2
5
3
3
0
3
41
3.72
Hold: Bummer (1). Blown save: Jones (1). Inherited runners-scored: Bummer 2-1, Jones 1-1. HBP: Lopez 2 (Merrifield, Gordon). WP: Bummer.
Umpires: Home, Sean Barber; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne. Time: 3:34. Att: 15,395.
