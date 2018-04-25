What else Jorge Soler, the Royals said after losing again to the Brewers

The Royals dropped to 5-17 on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium with a 6-2 loss to the Brewers.
Eric Stout, promoted on Tuesday after the Royals placed reliever Justin Grimm on the disabled list because of lower back stiffness, made his major-league debut.
Jorge Soler
Did you lose the fly ball in the lights or was it a lack of concentration?
Kind of.
I didn't lose it.
It was in the tip of my glove. I never had it.
Ned Yost
On Jason Hammel's start (6 2/3 innings, five hits, four runs (three earned), two walks)
I thought the first two innings, command was off a tick. Really kind of got dialed in in the third. In the fourth inning when they scored the runs on him — Soler tried to be too quick, I think, on a ball. He was gonna catch it and come up firing to third. Just a little too quick. The base hit to Moose, (Christian) Yelich had got a great jump on it. Just a couple little things. They didn’t hit them hard. They just found ways to find holes and score those runs.
On the fourth-inning double by Travis Shaw
It was a good pitch. It was just right down that line. I just thought (Hammel) made good pitches all night long.
Even walking out to take him out I still hadn’t made my mind up until I got to the mound that I was gonna get him in that situation. But it was a two-run game, and Yelich up with a runner in scoring position. I just thought we’d bring in a lefty there.
I thought Hammel threw extremely well.
Jason Hammel
On Lorenzo Cain's comebacker
I now have a calf.
It was a pretty good pitch to hit, too. Down and in and he got the barrel to it. I got the assist on it.
Think you pitched better than the final line?
There were two at-bats that I would want back. One of them was the leadoff walk to Yelich there in the fourth and the 0-2 slider to Shaw.
Other than that felt like I made good pitches all night. Salvy (Perez) and I were on the same page. And just didn’t get the breaks. I was able to make pitches to keep the guys in it after that inning. But that inning could have easily been one run instead of four.
Two-seamer progress?
Definitely. Still getting a lot of ground balls. A lot of right-handed ground balls to Moose, Esky. That’s what I wanted. It’s nice to see the work come to fruition.
Eric Stout
On the debut
It was exhilarating. That’s what you dream of. I was pretty nervous down there in the bullpen. Every time the phone rang, your heart is beating a million times a second. It was great to get my feet wet.
Striking out Yelich on three pitches?
Yeah, absolutely. I told (Brad) Keller after he came out that the last pitch I threw to Yelich was about as hard as I can throw a pitch.
