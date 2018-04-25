Kansas City Royals box score for April 24

Brewers 5, Royals 2
Milwaukee AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Cain cf
3
2
2
1
2
0
.316
Yelich lf
5
0
1
0
0
0
.319
Braun dh
3
1
2
1
2
0
.239
Shaw 3b
3
1
1
3
0
0
.291
Santana rf
4
0
2
0
0
2
.234
Thames 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.250
Aguilar 1b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.429
Pina c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.194
Villar 2b
4
1
3
0
0
0
.300
Sogard ss
4
0
0
0
0
0
.146
Totals 34
5
12
5
4
3
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay cf
3
0
1
0
1
1
.237
Merrifield 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.253
Moustakas 3b
3
0
0
0
1
0
.307
Perez c
4
1
1
1
0
1
.250
Duda 1b
3
0
1
0
1
0
.232
Soler rf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.273
Gordon lf
4
1
2
0
0
1
.222
Cuthbert dh
4
0
1
0
0
0
.250
Escobar ss
2
0
0
1
0
0
.194
Totals 30
2
6
2
4
4
Milwaukee
004
000
100
—
5
12
0
Kansas City
000
110
000
—
2
6
0
LOB: Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 6. 2B: Gordon (2). HR: Shaw (5), off Kennedy; Cain (3), off Smith; Perez (1), off Davies. RBIs: Cain (8), Braun (15), Shaw 3 (13), Perez (1), Escobar (4). SB: Braun (3). CS: Braun (2). SF: Escobar. S: Shaw.
Runners left in scoring position: Milwaukee 5 (Santana 2, Thames 2, Pina). RISP: Milwaukee 2 for 8; Kansas City 0 for 1. Runners moved up: Sogard, Yelich, Shaw, Cuthbert. GIDP: Yelich, Sogard, Perez. DP: Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Villar, Thames); Kansas City 2 (Duda, Escobar), (Merrifield, Escobar, Duda).
Milwaukee
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Davies, W, 2-2
6
4
2
2
3
2
97
4.45
Albers
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
1
14
1.42
Jennings
1
0
0
0
0
1
13
1.54
Jeffress
2/3
1
0
0
1
0
19
0.68
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Kennedy, L, 1-3
3
6
4
4
1
0
58
3.46
Smith
3
3
1
1
2
2
48
3.38
Hill
1
2
0
0
0
1
15
1.17
Boyer
2
1
0
0
1
0
22
16.88
Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Hold: Albers (3), Jennings (3). Umpires: Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, Chad Whitson. Time: 2:59. Att: 16,555.
