Kansas City Royals box score for April 24

April 25, 2018 04:00 PM

Brewers 5, Royals 2

Milwaukee AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Cain cf

3

2

2

1

2

0

.316

Yelich lf

5

0

1

0

0

0

.319

Braun dh

3

1

2

1

2

0

.239

Shaw 3b

3

1

1

3

0

0

.291

Santana rf

4

0

2

0

0

2

.234

Thames 1b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.250

Aguilar 1b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.429

Pina c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.194

Villar 2b

4

1

3

0

0

0

.300

Sogard ss

4

0

0

0

0

0

.146

Totals 34

5

12

5

4

3

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay cf

3

0

1

0

1

1

.237

Merrifield 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.253

Moustakas 3b

3

0

0

0

1

0

.307

Perez c

4

1

1

1

0

1

.250

Duda 1b

3

0

1

0

1

0

.232

Soler rf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.273

Gordon lf

4

1

2

0

0

1

.222

Cuthbert dh

4

0

1

0

0

0

.250

Escobar ss

2

0

0

1

0

0

.194

Totals 30

2

6

2

4

4

Milwaukee

004

000

100

5

12

0

Kansas City

000

110

000

2

6

0

LOB: Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 6. 2B: Gordon (2). HR: Shaw (5), off Kennedy; Cain (3), off Smith; Perez (1), off Davies. RBIs: Cain (8), Braun (15), Shaw 3 (13), Perez (1), Escobar (4). SB: Braun (3). CS: Braun (2). SF: Escobar. S: Shaw.

Runners left in scoring position: Milwaukee 5 (Santana 2, Thames 2, Pina). RISP: Milwaukee 2 for 8; Kansas City 0 for 1. Runners moved up: Sogard, Yelich, Shaw, Cuthbert. GIDP: Yelich, Sogard, Perez. DP: Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Villar, Thames); Kansas City 2 (Duda, Escobar), (Merrifield, Escobar, Duda).

Milwaukee

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Davies, W, 2-2

6

4

2

2

3

2

97

4.45

Albers

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

1

14

1.42

Jennings

1

0

0

0

0

1

13

1.54

Jeffress

 2/3

1

0

0

1

0

19

0.68

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Kennedy, L, 1-3

3

6

4

4

1

0

58

3.46

Smith

3

3

1

1

2

2

48

3.38

Hill

1

2

0

0

0

1

15

1.17

Boyer

2

1

0

0

1

0

22

16.88

Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Hold: Albers (3), Jennings (3). Umpires: Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, Chad Whitson. Time: 2:59. Att: 16,555.

