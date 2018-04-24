Royals activate Salvador Perez, Alex Gordon from disabled list

At long last, Salvador Perez is ready for his 2018 season debut.
The Royals reinstated Perez, their five-time all-star catcher, from the disabled list Tuesday, ahead of an evening home game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Also, the Royals announced that outfielder Alex Gordon has been activated from the disabled list after missing two weeks because of a left hip labral tear.
In corresponding moves, outfielder Paulo Orlando and catcher Cam Gallagher were sent to Class AAA Omaha. The Royals also recalled left-handed pitcher Eric Stout from Omaha and placed reliever Justin Grimm on the disabled list because of lower back stiffness.
Perez has not played this season. Two days before opening day, he tore a ligament in his knee while lifting a suitcase. He was initially provided a four-to-six-week timeline with the knee injury.
Stout, 25, has allowed four runs in 7 2/3 innings with Omaha this year. He has never pitched in a Major League game.
Comments