'Keep getting on and we'll get guys in': How the Royals beat the Tigers 8-5

SHARE COPY LINK The Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Comerica Park with the help of home runs from Mike Moustakas, Whit Merrifield and Abraham Almonte. Maria Torres

The Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Comerica Park with the help of home runs from Mike Moustakas, Whit Merrifield and Abraham Almonte. Maria Torres