Kansas City Royals box score for April 21

April 21, 2018 05:28 PM

Tigers 12, Royals 4

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay lf

5

0

0

2

0

0

.233

Merrifield 2b

4

0

1

1

0

1

.270

Moustakas 3b

5

0

1

0

0

0

.325

Duda 1b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.227

Soler rf

3

0

1

0

1

0

.280

Cuthbert dh

4

1

1

0

0

0

.250

Almonte cf

4

2

3

0

0

0

.233

Escobar ss

4

1

2

0

0

0

.197

Butera c

4

0

1

1

0

0

.167

Totals 37

4

11

4

1

1

Detroit AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Martin cf

5

2

2

1

1

0

.286

Candelario 3b

5

0

2

2

1

2

.275

Cabrera 1b

4

2

2

3

2

0

.299

Goodrum 1b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.194

Castellanos rf

5

1

3

3

0

0

.286

Martinez dh

4

1

1

1

0

0

.274

Jones lf

5

1

1

1

0

1

.297

McCann c

3

1

1

0

2

1

.226

Iglesias ss

5

2

3

0

0

0

.206

Machado 2b

3

2

1

1

2

0

.209

Totals 39

12

16

12

8

4

Kansas City

010

201

000

4

11

1

Detroit

102

031

32x

12

16

1

E: Duda (1), McCann (3). LOB: Kansas City 8, Detroit 12. 2B: Soler (4), Escobar (4), Martin (4), Castellanos (5). HR: Castellanos (1), off Duffy; Jones (2), off Boyer. RBIs: Jay 2 (4), Merrifield (6), Butera (5), Martin (8), Candelario 2 (10), Cabrera 3 (13), Castellanos 3 (9), Martinez (10), Jones (4), Machado (12). SF: Merrifield, Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Soler, Cuthbert 2); Detroit 6 (Martin, Castellanos 3, Jones, Iglesias). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 10; Detroit 5 for 16. Runners moved up: Escobar, Jay, Candelario. GIDP: Escobar, Cabrera. DP: Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Duda); Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Machado, Cabrera).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Duffy L, 0-3

4 2/3

10

6

6

2

2

101

5.26

Hill

0

1

0

0

2

0

12

1.35

McCarthy

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

5

8.10

Boyer

1

1

1

1

0

0

14

22.50

Grimm

 1/3

2

3

3

2

1

22

21.86

Smith

1 2/3

2

2

2

2

1

32

3.52

Detroit

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Fiers W, 2-1

5 1/3

10

4

2

1

0

81

3.71

Stumpf

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

0

12

2.57

Saupold S, 1

2 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

18

0.00

Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Hold: Stumpf (3). Inherited runners-scored: Hill 2-2, McCarthy 3-0, Smith 2-1, Stumpf 2-1, Saupold 1-0. WP: Grimm.

Umpires: Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres. Time: 3:04. Att: 19,302.

