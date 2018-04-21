Kansas City Royals box score for April 21

Tigers 12, Royals 4
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay lf
5
0
0
2
0
0
.233
Merrifield 2b
4
0
1
1
0
1
.270
Moustakas 3b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.325
Duda 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.227
Soler rf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.280
Cuthbert dh
4
1
1
0
0
0
.250
Almonte cf
4
2
3
0
0
0
.233
Escobar ss
4
1
2
0
0
0
.197
Butera c
4
0
1
1
0
0
.167
Totals 37
4
11
4
1
1
Detroit AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Martin cf
5
2
2
1
1
0
.286
Candelario 3b
5
0
2
2
1
2
.275
Cabrera 1b
4
2
2
3
2
0
.299
Goodrum 1b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.194
Castellanos rf
5
1
3
3
0
0
.286
Martinez dh
4
1
1
1
0
0
.274
Jones lf
5
1
1
1
0
1
.297
McCann c
3
1
1
0
2
1
.226
Iglesias ss
5
2
3
0
0
0
.206
Machado 2b
3
2
1
1
2
0
.209
Totals 39
12
16
12
8
4
Kansas City
010
201
000
—
4
11
1
Detroit
102
031
32x
—
12
16
1
E: Duda (1), McCann (3). LOB: Kansas City 8, Detroit 12. 2B: Soler (4), Escobar (4), Martin (4), Castellanos (5). HR: Castellanos (1), off Duffy; Jones (2), off Boyer. RBIs: Jay 2 (4), Merrifield (6), Butera (5), Martin (8), Candelario 2 (10), Cabrera 3 (13), Castellanos 3 (9), Martinez (10), Jones (4), Machado (12). SF: Merrifield, Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Soler, Cuthbert 2); Detroit 6 (Martin, Castellanos 3, Jones, Iglesias). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 10; Detroit 5 for 16. Runners moved up: Escobar, Jay, Candelario. GIDP: Escobar, Cabrera. DP: Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Duda); Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Machado, Cabrera).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Duffy L, 0-3
4 2/3
10
6
6
2
2
101
5.26
Hill
0
1
0
0
2
0
12
1.35
McCarthy
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
5
8.10
Boyer
1
1
1
1
0
0
14
22.50
Grimm
1/3
2
3
3
2
1
22
21.86
Smith
1 2/3
2
2
2
2
1
32
3.52
Detroit
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Fiers W, 2-1
5 1/3
10
4
2
1
0
81
3.71
Stumpf
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
0
12
2.57
Saupold S, 1
2 1/3
0
0
0
0
1
18
0.00
Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Hold: Stumpf (3). Inherited runners-scored: Hill 2-2, McCarthy 3-0, Smith 2-1, Stumpf 2-1, Saupold 1-0. WP: Grimm.
Umpires: Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres. Time: 3:04. Att: 19,302.
