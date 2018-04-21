Royals unable to build on win, get beat by the Tigers

For close to 18 hours, the Royals were free to feel like a weight had been lifted off their shoulders.
They had busted their nine-game losing streak in unconventional fashion, rallying in the ninth inning of Friday night’s game on a bloop hit and a botched routine play. They had assembled a post-game high-five line for the first time in 11 days and celebrated the victory in what had been a quiet clubhouse just hours earlier.
But that sense of relief evaporated almost as soon as the Tigers took a three-run lead in what became the Royals’ 12-4 loss on Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park.
Royals starter Danny Duffy — who volunteered to pitch on just three days’ rest after the two doubleheaders the Royals played in four days messed with the rotation — allowed six earned runs on 10 hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.
"I felt better today than I normally do. ... I signed up for this three days’ rest stuff," said Duffy, who threw 101 pitches. "It’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to lead. It just didn’t turn out the way I wanted it to."
Although they matched the Tigers run for run in a short-lived duel with Tigers starter Mike Fiers through the first 4 1/2 innings, the Royals couldn’t overcome the 6-3 lead the Tigers took in the fifth.
“We got 11 hits,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It’s like (hitting coach Terry Bradshaw) keeps preaching to them — we’re getting guys on. We’re not driving guys in, but we’re getting guys on. Keep getting on until we start driving guys in.
"I mean, four runs for us has always been a tell-tale number for our team in the past. We just couldn’t hold the opposition past four.”
The Tigers' Victor Martinez singled up the middle to start the fifth inning against Duffy, and Martinez came around to score four batters later when Dixon Machado laced a two-out RBI hit into left field.
Leonys Martin loomed on deck. Martin, the left-handed Tigers leadoff hitter had chipped at Duffy’s line earlier in the game, stinging a low-90s fastball over the head of Abraham Almonte in center field for a double. And Martin went on to score the game’s first run minutes later on Nicholas Castellanos’ shift-beating single through the hole in the right side of the infield.
Rather than give Martin a fourth at-bat against Duffy, Yost turned to rookie Tim Hill, the left-handed, sidearm-throwing reliever who had not allowed a hit in seven appearances.
The strategy did not pay off. Martin laid down a bunt to the third-base side. Royals catcher Drew Butera raced to the ball but kicked it a foot away before he could corral it. The single loaded the bases. The Tigers then drew back-to-back walks and scored on each before Royals reliever Kevin McCarthy came in to record the last out of the inning.
“I get the ball down to Machado to get out of that inning and it’s a 3-3 tie,” Duffy said of his role in the inning.
The Royals trailed 7-4 when Justin Grimm stepped onto the mound for the bottom of the frame. By the time Burch Smith bailed Grimm out of trouble, Grimm had been charged three runs on two walks, a two-RBI Miguel Cabrera single and a Castellanos double.
Combined with JaCoby Jones’ solo homer off Blaine Boyer in the sixth inning and the two runs the Tigers tacked on against Smith in the eighth, the bullpen surrendered six runs on six hits, four walks and a sacrifice fly.
Days earlier, mired in what was a seven-game losing streak at the time, Yost expressed frustration with his bullpen’s inability to shut down opponents.
“If you’re down five runs, your job is to go down there and hold the fort,” Yost said after the Royals were swept by the Blue Jays in Tuesday’s doubleheader in Toronto. “You don’t make it down eight runs. If we’re up three, just hold the fort. Right now we’ve just been kind of struggling to do that.”
For the ninth time in 10 games, Royals relievers couldn’t maintain status quo. Their collective ERA through 55 2/3 innings over 19 games rose to 8.41. That mark is the worst in baseball by 2.6 runs, with the White Sox’s 5.81 bullpen ERA behind them.
The continued deterioration of the Royals’ relief corps wasted the zeal the bottom four hitters in the Royals lineup demonstrated on Saturday. Cheslor Cuthbert, Almonte, Alcides Escobar and Butera knocked seven of the Royals’ 11 hits and scored all four of the team’s runs.
Almonte, who went 3 for 4, tried to start a rally in the sixth inning. He bounced a single into right field to lead off the frame, moved to third base on Escobar's double and scored when Jon Jay grounded out to third base.
The Royals could get nothing started after that. Even Jorge Soler’s two-out double to deep center field in the seventh inning went for naught. The last seven batters of the game each recorded an out.
“We haven’t played 20 games and we’re more than 10 games under .500,” Duffy said. “It’s just not a good start for us. You can be discouraged, you can be frustrated … but the bottom line is we’re going to have to be the ones to pull ourselves out of this.
“We’re trying as hard as we can. It’s just not happening for us right now.”
Tigers 12, Royals 4
Kansas CityAB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay lf
5
0
0
2
0
0
.233
Merrifield 2b
4
0
1
1
0
1
.270
Moustakas 3b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.325
Duda 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.227
Soler rf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.280
Cuthbert dh
4
1
1
0
0
0
.250
Almonte cf
4
2
3
0
0
0
.233
Escobar ss
4
1
2
0
0
0
.197
Butera c
4
0
1
1
0
0
.167
Totals37
4
11
4
1
1
DetroitAB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Martin cf
5
2
2
1
1
0
.286
Candelario 3b
5
0
2
2
1
2
.275
Cabrera 1b
4
2
2
3
2
0
.299
Goodrum 1b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.194
Castellanos rf
5
1
3
3
0
0
.286
Martinez dh
4
1
1
1
0
0
.274
Jones lf
5
1
1
1
0
1
.297
McCann c
3
1
1
0
2
1
.226
Iglesias ss
5
2
3
0
0
0
.206
Machado 2b
3
2
1
1
2
0
.209
Totals39
12
16
12
8
4
Kansas City
010
201
000
—
4
11
1
Detroit
102
031
32x
—
12
16
1
E: Duda (1), McCann (3). LOB: Kansas City 8, Detroit 12. 2B: Soler (4), Escobar (4), Martin (4), Castellanos (5). HR: Castellanos (1), off Duffy; Jones (2), off Boyer. RBIs: Jay 2 (4), Merrifield (6), Butera (5), Martin (8), Candelario 2 (10), Cabrera 3 (13), Castellanos 3 (9), Martinez (10), Jones (4), Machado (12). SF: Merrifield, Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Soler, Cuthbert 2); Detroit 6 (Martin, Castellanos 3, Jones, Iglesias). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 10; Detroit 5 for 16. Runners moved up: Escobar, Jay, Candelario. GIDP: Escobar, Cabrera. DP: Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Duda); Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Machado, Cabrera).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Duffy L, 0-3
42/3
10
6
6
2
2
101
5.26
Hill
0
1
0
0
2
0
12
1.35
McCarthy
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
5
8.10
Boyer
1
1
1
1
0
0
14
22.50
Grimm
1/3
2
3
3
2
1
22
21.86
Smith
12/3
2
2
2
2
1
32
3.52
Detroit
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Fiers W, 2-1
51/3
10
4
2
1
0
81
3.71
Stumpf
11/3
1
0
0
0
0
12
2.57
Saupold S, 1
21/3
0
0
0
0
1
18
0.00
Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Hold: Stumpf (3). Inherited runners-scored: Hill 2-2, McCarthy 3-0, Smith 2-1, Stumpf 2-1, Saupold 1-0. WP: Grimm.
Umpires: Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres. Time: 3:04. Att: 19,302.
