Royals

Kansas City Royals game 2 box score for April 20

April 20, 2018 09:09 PM

Royals 3, Tigers 2

(game 2)

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay lf

4

0

0

0

1

2

.250

Merrifield 2b

5

1

1

1

0

1

.271

Moustakas 3b

4

0

1

0

1

0

.333

Duda 1b

5

0

0

0

0

3

.226

Soler rf

2

0

1

0

2

1

.277

Cuthbert dh

4

0

0

0

0

2

.250

Orlando cf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.209

a-Goins ph

1

1

1

0

0

0

.240

Gallagher c

0

0

0

0

0

0

.208

Escobar ss

3

1

1

0

1

0

.177

Butera c

2

0

0

0

1

1

.158

b-Almonte ph-cf

1

0

1

1

0

0

.154

Totals 34

3

6

2

6

11

Detroit AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Machado 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.203

Candelario 3b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.267

Castellanos rf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.264

Martinez dh

3

0

0

0

1

0

.276

Goodrum 1b

3

1

1

0

0

0

.194

c-Cabrera ph

1

0

1

0

0

0

.286

1-Gerber pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Hicks c

4

0

1

0

0

0

.176

Jones cf

2

1

1

1

0

0

.313

Iglesias ss

3

0

1

1

0

2

.172

Reyes lf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.125

Totals 31

2

5

2

1

4

Kansas City

000

010

002

3

6

0

Detroit

001

000

100

2

5

2

a-singled for Orlando in the 9th. b-singled for Butera in the 9th. c-singled for Goodrum in the 9th. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E: Candelario (4), Goodrum (1). LOB: Kansas City 10, Detroit 4. 2B: Soler (3), Goodrum (2). 3B: Jones (1). HR: Merrifield (2), off Norris. RBIs: Merrifield (5), Almonte (2), Jones (3), Iglesias (6). SB: Iglesias (2). SF: Jones.

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 6 (Jay 2, Merrifield, Duda 2, Escobar); Detroit 1 (Candelario). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 11; Detroit 2 for 5. Runners moved up: Butera. GIDP: Cuthbert. DP: Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Machado, Goodrum).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Junis W, 3-1

8

4

2

2

1

4

106

2.02

Herrera S, 3

1

1

0

0

0

0

14

0.00

Detroit

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Norris

4 2/3

3

1

1

3

5

85

4.91

Farmer

1 1/3

0

0

0

1

1

22

6.48

Wilson

2

0

0

0

1

3

30

5.40

Greene L, 1-1

1

3

2

1

1

2

26

4.15

Blown save: Greene (2). Inherited runners-scored: Farmer 1-0. WP: Wilson. PB: Butera (2).

Umpires: Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Roberto Ortiz. Time: 2:34. Att: 17,194.

