Kansas City Royals game 2 box score for April 20

Royals 3, Tigers 2
(game 2)
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay lf
4
0
0
0
1
2
.250
Merrifield 2b
5
1
1
1
0
1
.271
Moustakas 3b
4
0
1
0
1
0
.333
Duda 1b
5
0
0
0
0
3
.226
Soler rf
2
0
1
0
2
1
.277
Cuthbert dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
.250
Orlando cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.209
a-Goins ph
1
1
1
0
0
0
.240
Gallagher c
0
0
0
0
0
0
.208
Escobar ss
3
1
1
0
1
0
.177
Butera c
2
0
0
0
1
1
.158
b-Almonte ph-cf
1
0
1
1
0
0
.154
Totals 34
3
6
2
6
11
Detroit AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Machado 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.203
Candelario 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.267
Castellanos rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.264
Martinez dh
3
0
0
0
1
0
.276
Goodrum 1b
3
1
1
0
0
0
.194
c-Cabrera ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.286
1-Gerber pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Hicks c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.176
Jones cf
2
1
1
1
0
0
.313
Iglesias ss
3
0
1
1
0
2
.172
Reyes lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.125
Totals 31
2
5
2
1
4
Kansas City
000
010
002
—
3
6
0
Detroit
001
000
100
—
2
5
2
a-singled for Orlando in the 9th. b-singled for Butera in the 9th. c-singled for Goodrum in the 9th. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E: Candelario (4), Goodrum (1). LOB: Kansas City 10, Detroit 4. 2B: Soler (3), Goodrum (2). 3B: Jones (1). HR: Merrifield (2), off Norris. RBIs: Merrifield (5), Almonte (2), Jones (3), Iglesias (6). SB: Iglesias (2). SF: Jones.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 6 (Jay 2, Merrifield, Duda 2, Escobar); Detroit 1 (Candelario). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 11; Detroit 2 for 5. Runners moved up: Butera. GIDP: Cuthbert. DP: Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Machado, Goodrum).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Junis W, 3-1
8
4
2
2
1
4
106
2.02
Herrera S, 3
1
1
0
0
0
0
14
0.00
Detroit
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Norris
4 2/3
3
1
1
3
5
85
4.91
Farmer
1 1/3
0
0
0
1
1
22
6.48
Wilson
2
0
0
0
1
3
30
5.40
Greene L, 1-1
1
3
2
1
1
2
26
4.15
Blown save: Greene (2). Inherited runners-scored: Farmer 1-0. WP: Wilson. PB: Butera (2).
Umpires: Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Roberto Ortiz. Time: 2:34. Att: 17,194.
