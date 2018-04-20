Royals snap nine-game losing streak

The sound of a group chant floated into the hallway outside the visitors’ clubhouse at Comerica Park on Friday night. It was raucous and joyful, the sound one would expect to hear after a team seals an unlikely victory in the most implausible way.
It was a sound the Royals hadn’t made since they last won on April 9.
On Friday night, about five hours after extending a losing streak to nine games in the day game of a doubleheader here, the sound went on for 5 seconds before it eventually faded and flipped over to laughter.
The Royals had defeated the Tigers 3-2. They avoided falling into a double-digit losing streak.
For the first time in 11 days, there was no room for somber tones or gloomy dispositions in the postgame clubhouse.
Minutes earlier, Royals pinch hitter Abraham Almonte had battled Tigers closer Shane Greene for eight pitches in the top of the ninth inning, the Tigers leading 2-1 with one out. Almonte then lofted a bloop single that drove in Ryan Goins and tied the game.
Then Royals outfielder Jon Jay hit a routine ground ball to first base. The Tigers' Nick Goodrum tried to glove it but smacked it to the ground. Upon recovery, he underhanded an errant toss to Greene at first base. Alcides Escobar, who had one of three Royals hits that inning, scored the game-winning run.
The Royals had stranded three runners by inning’s end, but closer Kelvin Herrera didn’t need the insurance. He threw 14 pitches, worked around a two-out single and notched his third save of the year.
“We haven’t been getting our fair share of the bloopers and the stuff like that,” manager Ned Yost said. “It was good that it finally came around our way a little bit and helped us win a game.”
Lamenting the opportunities the Royals' offense squandered by hitting just 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position in a 3-2 10-inning loss in the first game of the doubleheader, Yost had said the Royals needed "One big hit, one hit to help us gain a little momentum."
In the end, it wasn't a big hit that did it. It was a pair of weakly-hit balls, each traveling at a low speed of 70 mph, that finally went the Royals’ way: a flare scooped into shallow right field by Almonte and a Jay groundball that Goodrum failed to field cleanly.
For a while, it had seemed like a victory wouldn’t surface Friday night. Most of the issues that plagued the Royals during a nine-game losing streak had bubbled up. They couldn’t hit with runners in scoring position, stranding seven of them through eight innings. They couldn’t cash in on four leadoff walks they drew in the game. They couldn’t build any momentum after Whit Merrifield blasted a two-out, solo homer to tie the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning.
But a nearly farcical turn of events — when Goodrum scurried back a step to nab Jay’s groundball off the dirt, he threw it over the outstretched glove of the 6-foot-4 Greene and allowed Jay to reach second base on the error — reversed the Royals’ recent misfortune.
“It was a good feeling,” Almonte said. “We’ve been working together, looking for that win.”
They were able to pick up starting pitcher Jakob Junis, who delivered eight innings of two-run, four-hit baseball. He and Jason Hammel, who pitched nine innings in the day game, saved Yost from turning to his embattled bullpen the day before Danny Duffy was scheduled to start on short rest.
And in the process, the Royals improved to 4-14.
“After the first game, losing like that and winning like this the second game, it’s great,” said Junis, who earned his third victory of the season. “We needed it. We needed it really bad. Hopefully we can string a couple in a row.”
Royals 3, Tigers 2
(game 2)
Kansas CityAB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay lf
4
0
0
0
1
2
.250
Merrifield 2b
5
1
1
1
0
1
.271
Moustakas 3b
4
0
1
0
1
0
.333
Duda 1b
5
0
0
0
0
3
.226
Soler rf
2
0
1
0
2
1
.277
Cuthbert dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
.250
Orlando cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.209
a-Goins ph
1
1
1
0
0
0
.240
Gallagher c
0
0
0
0
0
0
.208
Escobar ss
3
1
1
0
1
0
.177
Butera c
2
0
0
0
1
1
.158
b-Almonte ph-cf
1
0
1
1
0
0
.154
Totals34
3
6
2
6
11
DetroitAB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Machado 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.203
Candelario 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.267
Castellanos rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.264
Martinez dh
3
0
0
0
1
0
.276
Goodrum 1b
3
1
1
0
0
0
.194
c-Cabrera ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.286
1-Gerber pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Hicks c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.176
Jones cf
2
1
1
1
0
0
.313
Iglesias ss
3
0
1
1
0
2
.172
Reyes lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.125
Totals31
2
5
2
1
4
Kansas City
000
010
002
—
3
6
0
Detroit
001
000
100
—
2
5
2
a-singled for Orlando in the 9th. b-singled for Butera in the 9th. c-singled for Goodrum in the 9th. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E: Candelario (4), Goodrum (1). LOB: Kansas City 10, Detroit 4. 2B: Soler (3), Goodrum (2). 3B: Jones (1). HR: Merrifield (2), off Norris. RBIs: Merrifield (5), Almonte (2), Jones (3), Iglesias (6). SB: Iglesias (2). SF: Jones.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 6 (Jay 2, Merrifield, Duda 2, Escobar); Detroit 1 (Candelario). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 11; Detroit 2 for 5. Runners moved up: Butera. GIDP: Cuthbert. DP: Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Machado, Goodrum).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Junis W, 3-1
8
4
2
2
1
4
106
2.02
Herrera S, 3
1
1
0
0
0
0
14
0.00
Detroit
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Norris
42/3
3
1
1
3
5
85
4.91
Farmer
11/3
0
0
0
1
1
22
6.48
Wilson
2
0
0
0
1
3
30
5.40
Greene L, 1-1
1
3
2
1
1
2
26
4.15
Blown save: Greene (2). Inherited runners-scored: Farmer 1-0. WP: Wilson. PB: Butera (2).
Umpires: Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Roberto Ortiz. Time: 2:34. Att: 17,194.
Comments