Jason Hammel's effort wasted as Royals' skid hits nine in walk-off loss to Tigers

Jason Hammel walked to the mound at Comerica Park on Friday afternoon, glimpsed the LED board in left field and puzzled over what he saw.
He’d only thrown 70 pitches through six innings. To him, the number seemed low. He's usually a slower worker, averaging about 17 pitches per inning in his three starts this season.
Then he remembered: The Tigers are aggressive in the batter's box, early to strike in their at-bats. It can be easy to whip through the Tigers batting order if you can wield your arsenal of pitches with precision.
And for Hammel, who threw nine innings but did not factor into a 3-2 Royals loss that opened a doubleheader here, that was no issue.
He held the Tigers to two runs on five hits and a walk. Even the two doubles that he allowed to lead off the fifth inning didn’t throw his rhythm. The Tigers scored both their runs in that frame, but Hammel only threw 10 pitches and got out of the jam fairly unscathed.
"Had great action and kept the opposing team off balance with his secondary stuff," manager Ned Yost said. "He just had it all going for him today."
But Tigers left fielder JaCoby Jones smacked a solo home run off Royals rookie reliever Brad Keller in the 10th inning, walking off with Detroit's eighth victory and spoiling Hammel's best performance in a Royals uniform.
"I try to be a positive guy but we’re trying to win," Hammel said. "We’re not trying always to find a silver lining. We know we’re close to getting things right. They were able to make one more move than us and it counted in their favor. Obviously it’s a bummer and we’re still trying to figure it out. But it’s not lack of effort, for sure."
The Royals offense, which tallied 12 hits, tried to pick Hammel up.
Mike Moustakas clubbed a home run into the sparsely occupied right-seats. A fan or two trailed it and one came away with the 124th home run of Moustakas’ career. The 407-foot blast, hit off Tigers stater Michael Fulmer, moved Moustakas into a 10th place tie with Danny Tartabull for the most home runs in franchise history.
It also laid a foundation for the Royals to build a comeback.
But they were only able to scratch across one other run on an RBI single from Jon Jay in the seventh. The Royals stranded 10 runners. They were 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position — but only Jay’s hit, which scored Alcides Escobar from third base, drove in a run.
Part of it was bad luck — with runners on first and second in the eighth, Ryan Goins scorched a line drive right at Tigers second baseman Dixon Machado. If Machado had been one step in the other direction, the Royals might have had a chance.
"That’s kind of how it’s going right now," Moustakas said. "A guy comes up and puts a good swing on a 3-1 slider and hits it right at someone."
But the case was more of the same for Hammel. Since the start of last season, he has received an average of 4.21 runs of support per game. That mark was the third-lowest in the American League entering Friday.
"One big hit, one hit to help us gain a little momentum," Yost said. "We just couldn’t pick up that one big hit when we needed it."
Hammel logged more than seven innings for the first time in his Royals career. He averaged about six innings per start last season. Friday’s outing was his longest since he pitched eight innings for the Cubs in a win over the Nationals on June 6, 2015.
His efforts were not enough. The Royals, who last won on April 9 and have a 3-14 record, extended their losing streak to nine games.
“We’ve just got to go out and find a way to win baseball games,” Moustakas said. “It’s not from lack of effort, not for lack of trying. A ball falls here or there and this thing turns around.”
