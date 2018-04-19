Royals mailbag: The bullpen mess, an ineffective offense and what's next for Karns

The Royals are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak during which they've been outscored 60-25.
Fans had a lot of questions, so let's just get right to them in the first mailbag of the regular season.
It’s no secret. Boyer has not been good. His 25.20 ERA is the worst of all qualified major-league relievers (and teammate Justin Grimm is next with his 18.90 ERA in nine games). The Royals are trying to help Boyer regain control of his fastball.
Can the Royals afford to keep him on the roster when he’s proven himself ineffective in his six appearances and when the entire bullpen owns a majors-worst 7.94 ERA in 51 innings? Probably not. Will they try? More than likely.
Without him, the Royals would lack veteran presence in the bullpen. You might count Kelvin Herrera a veteran. But if Herrera continues his pace — he’s allowed two hits and struck out eight batters in six appearances this season; he’s looked more confident on the mound, more like the closer the Royals wanted him to be last year — he might be on the trading block.
So as long as the Royals see value in the lessons Boyer can provide to younger, inexperienced relievers Brad Keller, Burch Smith and Tim Hill, he’ll probably stick around a while.
But the Royals bullpen situation is getting hairier by the game. Something will have to give.
Putting these questions together because they may go hand in hand.
The Royals signed Clay Buchholz in March to improve their starting pitching depth. It was a move born of necessity — the Royals still lack starting pitching depth, as far as experience is concerned — and it’s starting to look smart.
Buchholz is a veteran All-Star pitcher. Before being traded to the Phillies ahead of the 2017 season, he amassed a career ERA of 3.96 in 188 starts spanning 10 seasons with the Red Sox.
In his return from last season’s forearm surgery, the Royals have been pleased with his progress. He pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first regular-season game on Tuesday with Class AA Northwest Arkansas. He struck out five, issued two walks and allowed just one hit.
It would not be inconceivable for the Royals to make room for Buchholz on the 40-man roster and call on him to be their 26th player for one of the games in April 28’s doubleheader against the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
If that tryout were to go well, maybe he’d be given a chance to take over the fifth spot in the rotation.
The jury’s still out on Karns’ return. Ned Yost said Wednesday he and Alex Gordon are progressing steadily. The Royals are not going to rush either of them, but Gordon will start a rehab assignment on Friday in Omaha.
But as far as impact is concerned, Karns would provide a curveball that last year generated groundballs nearly 49 percent of the time and at its best has a six-inch break in the zone. Hitters tend to whiff at the pitch 25 percent of the time, according to Brooks Baseball.
He can also use his change-up for an above-average number of swings and misses.
Coupled with a four-seam fastball that can hit 97 mph, Karns has a powerful arsenal that fits the profile of a late-innings reliever. Outside of Brandon Maurer, who is refining himself at Omaha right now, and Herrera, the Royals don’t have other experienced major-league relievers who tout such talent.
But chances are Karns will pitch in the middle innings when he makes his season debut.
Most had a hunch the bullpen would stumble. It was the most difficult part of the Royals roster to assemble. It was inexperienced and unproven.
But the offense has been perplexing. The Royals’ situational hitting has been atrocious; their .222 batting average with runners on base ranks 26th among 30 teams. Their .202 average with runners in scoring position is fourth-worst in baseball.
Yet here is Mike Moustakas, whose .348 batting average is the eighth-best in baseball. He and Lucas Duda have combined from the three and four spots in the lineup to drive in 23 of the Royals’ 51 runs this season.
Everyone else has four or fewer RBIs this season.
It’s still April. Catcher Salvador Perez's right-handed bat is still missing from the lineup. It’s been cold. Players are struggling with timing.
But you can only blame so much of this eight-game losing streak on the bullpen.
The Royals haven’t accomplished much offensively to help themselves out. They've stranded a total of 111 runners for a rate of 6.9 per game. In the last eight games, they’ve hit .197 (14 for 71) with runners in scoring position.
The Royals should definitely be better than 3-13.
So, short answer: Yes.
Dozier needs at-bats.
He only played 33 games last year. He’s already 36 percent of the way to matching that total with 12 games played at Class AAA Omaha through Wednesday.
His 2017 campaign was lost to a rash of injuries — a strained oblique, a fractured wrist and a broken nose. He tried to make up for wasted time by playing in Mexico’s winter league, but he only logged 85 at-bats in 19 games. Combined with 111 at-bats in the Royals organization last year, he barely had time to work on his approach. He only batted .243 and he struck out 50 times.
Jumping to the major leagues for an extended period of time, this early in the season, would have been counterproductive. The Royals are staunch about having their young players build as much confidence as possible in the minor leagues.
Sure, Dozier came into spring training ready to earn the starting job at first base before the Royals signed Duda. But the Royals weren’t willing to rush his development. He needs more seasoning at the minor-league level.
So far, the decision to start the season in Omaha has served Dozier well: He’s hitting .308 (12 for 39) with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs. He’s also drawn eight walks and struck out nine times.
It may be a bit dramatic to say the Royals refuse to give Dozier a fair shake. His time will come.
Comments