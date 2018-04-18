Ned Yost on Royals bullpen changes: 'We always like to get through the first month'
After the Royals fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 15-5 in the series finale in the Rogers Centre on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, manager Ned Yost said he doesn't know if there are any moves ahead for his bullpen, which has struggled mightily in 16 games.
The Royals on Friday April 13, 2018 announced they signed Tarik El-Abour, a 25-year-old who is believed to be the first autistic player to sign a contract with a major-league club. Royals special adviser Reggie Sanders played a big role.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost said on April 13, 2018, that catcher Salvador Perez might go on a rehab assignment as early as this weekend. Perez has been working out catching, running and hitting all week as he recovers from a knee injury.