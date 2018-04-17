Royals

Kansas City Royals game 2 box score for April 17

April 17, 2018 09:40 PM

Blue Jays 5, Royals 4, 10 inn.

(game two)

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay lf

4

1

2

0

1

0

.259

Merrifield rf

3

1

0

0

2

1

.246

Moustakas 3b

5

0

3

1

0

0

.361

Duda dh

4

0

0

1

0

3

.277

Cuthbert 1b

4

0

1

0

1

1

.231

Goins 2b

5

0

0

0

0

2

.190

Almonte cf

5

1

1

1

0

0

.118

Escobar ss

5

1

2

1

0

0

.173

Butera c

5

0

1

0

0

1

.188

Totals 40

4

10

4

4

8

Toronto AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Pearce 1b

5

0

3

1

0

0

.316

Hernandez lf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.308

b-Granderson ph-lf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.300

Smoak dh

4

0

0

0

1

3

.250

Solarte 3b

5

0

0

0

0

1

.280

Pillar cf

4

2

2

0

1

0

.317

Diaz ss

3

1

0

0

2

1

.244

Grichuk rf

3

1

0

0

1

2

.102

Maile c

4

1

2

3

1

2

.421

Ngoepe 2b

2

0

0

0

0

2

.063

a-Travis ph-2b

2

0

2

1

0

0

.140

Totals 36

5

9

5

7

13

Kansas City

101

001

010

0

4

10

0

Toronto

000

000

400

1

5

9

0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Ngoepe in the 7th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 9th.

LOB: Kansas City 12, Toronto 11. 2B: Jay (2), Moustakas (4), Pearce (3). HR: Almonte (1), off Biagini; Escobar (1), off Tepera. RBIs: Moustakas (11), Duda (10), Almonte (1), Escobar (3), Pearce (9), Maile 3 (7), Travis (2).

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 6 (Jay, Merrifield 2, Goins, Almonte 2); Toronto 3 (Smoak 2, Solarte). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 12; Toronto 4 for 10. Runners moved up: Butera. GIDP: Smoak. DP: Kansas City 1 (Goins, Cuthbert).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Duffy

6

2

0

0

3

8

100

3.86

Grimm

0

0

3

3

3

0

17

11.37

Keller

 1/3

3

1

1

0

1

16

2.84

Hill

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

17

1.35

McCarthy

 1/3

2

0

0

0

1

13

0.00

Herrera

 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

12

0.00

Flynn L, 0-1

 1/3

2

1

1

1

0

16

4.91

Toronto

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Biagini

5 2/3

6

3

3

3

4

106

4.76

Barnes

1 1/3

0

0

0

1

2

23

1.04

Tepera

1

2

1

1

0

1

26

3.00

Osuna

1

1

0

0

0

1

18

0.00

Clippard W, 2-0

1

1

0

0

0

0

16

2.08

Grimm pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored: Keller 3-3, Hill 2-0, Herrera 2-0, Barnes 1-0. HBP: Biagini 2 (Duda,Jay), Flynn (Grichuk). WP: Osuna, Flynn.

Umpires: Home, John Tumpane; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jansen Visconti. Time: 3:37. Att: 18,645.

