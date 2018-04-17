Kansas City Royals game 2 box score for April 17

Blue Jays 5, Royals 4, 10 inn.
(game two)
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay lf
4
1
2
0
1
0
.259
Merrifield rf
3
1
0
0
2
1
.246
Moustakas 3b
5
0
3
1
0
0
.361
Duda dh
4
0
0
1
0
3
.277
Cuthbert 1b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.231
Goins 2b
5
0
0
0
0
2
.190
Almonte cf
5
1
1
1
0
0
.118
Escobar ss
5
1
2
1
0
0
.173
Butera c
5
0
1
0
0
1
.188
Totals 40
4
10
4
4
8
Toronto AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Pearce 1b
5
0
3
1
0
0
.316
Hernandez lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.308
b-Granderson ph-lf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.300
Smoak dh
4
0
0
0
1
3
.250
Solarte 3b
5
0
0
0
0
1
.280
Pillar cf
4
2
2
0
1
0
.317
Diaz ss
3
1
0
0
2
1
.244
Grichuk rf
3
1
0
0
1
2
.102
Maile c
4
1
2
3
1
2
.421
Ngoepe 2b
2
0
0
0
0
2
.063
a-Travis ph-2b
2
0
2
1
0
0
.140
Totals 36
5
9
5
7
13
Kansas City
101
001
010
0
—
4
10
0
Toronto
000
000
400
1
—
5
9
0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Ngoepe in the 7th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 9th.
LOB: Kansas City 12, Toronto 11. 2B: Jay (2), Moustakas (4), Pearce (3). HR: Almonte (1), off Biagini; Escobar (1), off Tepera. RBIs: Moustakas (11), Duda (10), Almonte (1), Escobar (3), Pearce (9), Maile 3 (7), Travis (2).
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 6 (Jay, Merrifield 2, Goins, Almonte 2); Toronto 3 (Smoak 2, Solarte). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 12; Toronto 4 for 10. Runners moved up: Butera. GIDP: Smoak. DP: Kansas City 1 (Goins, Cuthbert).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Duffy
6
2
0
0
3
8
100
3.86
Grimm
0
0
3
3
3
0
17
11.37
Keller
1/3
3
1
1
0
1
16
2.84
Hill
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
1
17
1.35
McCarthy
1/3
2
0
0
0
1
13
0.00
Herrera
2/3
0
0
0
0
2
12
0.00
Flynn L, 0-1
1/3
2
1
1
1
0
16
4.91
Toronto
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Biagini
5 2/3
6
3
3
3
4
106
4.76
Barnes
1 1/3
0
0
0
1
2
23
1.04
Tepera
1
2
1
1
0
1
26
3.00
Osuna
1
1
0
0
0
1
18
0.00
Clippard W, 2-0
1
1
0
0
0
0
16
2.08
Grimm pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored: Keller 3-3, Hill 2-0, Herrera 2-0, Barnes 1-0. HBP: Biagini 2 (Duda,Jay), Flynn (Grichuk). WP: Osuna, Flynn.
Umpires: Home, John Tumpane; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jansen Visconti. Time: 3:37. Att: 18,645.
