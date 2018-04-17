Kansas City Royals game 1 box score for April 17

Blue Jays 11, Royals 3
(game one)
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay lf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.240
b-Almonte ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.083
Merrifield 2b
3
0
1
0
1
1
.259
Moustakas dh
4
1
2
1
0
0
.339
Duda 1b
4
2
2
1
0
0
.302
Soler rf
4
0
2
0
0
1
.244
Cuthbert 3b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.229
Orlando cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.222
Escobar ss
2
0
0
0
0
1
.149
Goins ss
1
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Gallagher c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.200
Totals 35
3
11
2
1
7
Toronto AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Pearce dh
3
2
2
1
0
1
.273
a-Granderson ph-dh
2
0
0
0
0
1
.308
Hernandez lf
5
2
2
0
0
2
.400
Smoak 1b
4
1
1
1
1
0
.268
Solarte 3b
3
1
2
4
0
1
.311
Ngoepe 3b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.071
Martin c
3
0
0
0
2
2
.139
Pillar cf
4
1
1
2
0
1
.304
Diaz ss
4
1
2
0
0
1
.262
Grichuk rf
4
2
2
3
0
0
.109
Travis 2b
3
1
1
0
0
0
.098
Totals 36
11
13
11
3
10
Kansas City
012
000
000
—
3
11
2
Toronto
200
036
00x
—
11
13
0
a-flied out for Pearce in the 6th. b-grounded out for Jay in the 9th.
E: Cuthbert (2), Escobar (1). LOB: Kansas City 7, Toronto 6. 2B: Merrifield (3), Gallagher (2), Hernandez (3), Pillar (4), Grichuk (2). HR: Moustakas (4), off Garcia; Duda (3), off Garcia; Solarte (3), off Skoglund; Grichuk (2), off Boyer. RBIs: Moustakas (10), Duda (9), Pearce (8), Smoak (11), Solarte 4 (8), Pillar 2 (7), Grichuk 3 (5). CS: Merrifield (2), Cuthbert (1). SF: Solarte.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 4 (Duda 2, Escobar, Gallagher); Toronto 2 (Diaz 2). RISP: Kansas City 3 for 11; Toronto 6 for 8. Runners moved up: Orlando, Cuthbert, Travis. LIDP: Diaz. GIDP: Orlando. DP: Kansas City 1 (Duda); Toronto 2 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak), (Martin, Diaz).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Skoglund L, 0-2
5
8
5
5
1
6
77
9.31
Boyer
1/3
4
6
2
1
0
23
25.20
Smith
2 2/3
1
0
0
1
4
50
1.50
Toronto
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Garcia W, 2-0
5
8
3
3
1
5
86
3.86
Oh
1
1
0
0
0
1
19
2.57
Loup
1
2
0
0
0
0
16
5.79
Axford
2
0
0
0
0
1
25
2.45
Hold: Oh (1). Inherited runners-scored: Smith 3-3. HBP: Garcia (Escobar), Smith (Travis).
Umpires: Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales. Time: 2:56.
Comments