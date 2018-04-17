Royals

Kansas City Royals game 1 box score for April 17

April 17, 2018 05:52 PM

Blue Jays 11, Royals 3

(game one)

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay lf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.240

b-Almonte ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.083

Merrifield 2b

3

0

1

0

1

1

.259

Moustakas dh

4

1

2

1

0

0

.339

Duda 1b

4

2

2

1

0

0

.302

Soler rf

4

0

2

0

0

1

.244

Cuthbert 3b

4

0

2

0

0

0

.229

Orlando cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.222

Escobar ss

2

0

0

0

0

1

.149

Goins ss

1

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Gallagher c

4

0

1

0

0

0

.200

Totals 35

3

11

2

1

7

Toronto AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Pearce dh

3

2

2

1

0

1

.273

a-Granderson ph-dh

2

0

0

0

0

1

.308

Hernandez lf

5

2

2

0

0

2

.400

Smoak 1b

4

1

1

1

1

0

.268

Solarte 3b

3

1

2

4

0

1

.311

Ngoepe 3b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.071

Martin c

3

0

0

0

2

2

.139

Pillar cf

4

1

1

2

0

1

.304

Diaz ss

4

1

2

0

0

1

.262

Grichuk rf

4

2

2

3

0

0

.109

Travis 2b

3

1

1

0

0

0

.098

Totals 36

11

13

11

3

10

Kansas City

012

000

000

3

11

2

Toronto

200

036

00x

11

13

0

a-flied out for Pearce in the 6th. b-grounded out for Jay in the 9th.

E: Cuthbert (2), Escobar (1). LOB: Kansas City 7, Toronto 6. 2B: Merrifield (3), Gallagher (2), Hernandez (3), Pillar (4), Grichuk (2). HR: Moustakas (4), off Garcia; Duda (3), off Garcia; Solarte (3), off Skoglund; Grichuk (2), off Boyer. RBIs: Moustakas (10), Duda (9), Pearce (8), Smoak (11), Solarte 4 (8), Pillar 2 (7), Grichuk 3 (5). CS: Merrifield (2), Cuthbert (1). SF: Solarte.

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 4 (Duda 2, Escobar, Gallagher); Toronto 2 (Diaz 2). RISP: Kansas City 3 for 11; Toronto 6 for 8. Runners moved up: Orlando, Cuthbert, Travis. LIDP: Diaz. GIDP: Orlando. DP: Kansas City 1 (Duda); Toronto 2 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak), (Martin, Diaz).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Skoglund L, 0-2

5

8

5

5

1

6

77

9.31

Boyer

 1/3

4

6

2

1

0

23

25.20

Smith

2 2/3

1

0

0

1

4

50

1.50

Toronto

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Garcia W, 2-0

5

8

3

3

1

5

86

3.86

Oh

1

1

0

0

0

1

19

2.57

Loup

1

2

0

0

0

0

16

5.79

Axford

2

0

0

0

0

1

25

2.45

Hold: Oh (1). Inherited runners-scored: Smith 3-3. HBP: Garcia (Escobar), Smith (Travis).

Umpires: Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales. Time: 2:56.

  Comments  