Who will start Saturday's game in Detroit? The Royals aren't sure yet

A printed schedule in Ned Yost's office at the Rogers Centre presented one main concern for the Royals manager on Tuesday: Who will start Saturday's game in Detroit?
Before cold weather in Kansas City on Sunday and roof damage in Toronto on Monday forced two consecutive postponements, the answer to that question seemed clear. Staff ace Danny Duffy, scheduled to start the series opener against the Blue Jays, was in line for the game.
Now Yost isn't as certain. Bad weather has wrought havoc on the Royals' ability to find a rhythm, so he doesn't want continue to give his starters extended rest.
"It doesn't help. It keeps them less sharp," Yost said. "So if you're less sharp, that means then you're probably going to go less innings in the game."
Ian Kennedy will be unavailable, as he will pitch the series finale in Toronto on Wednesday. Jason Hammel and Jakob Junis will each start a game in Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers at Comerica Park.
So either Duffy or Eric Skoglund, each of whom started a game in a doubleheader against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, will get the starting nod for Saturday's afternoon game.
"We'll watch today and make a determination," Yost said. "It's who had the easiest go of it."
Skoglund threw 77 pitches in a five-run, five-inning outing. He issued one walk, allowed eight hits and struck out a career-high six batters.
Duffy held the Blue Jays to two hits and three walks over six shutout innings in the nightcap of the doubleheader. He struck out a season-high eight batters. Of his 100 pitches, 64 were strikes.
