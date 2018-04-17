Royals fall apart in sixth inning of doubleheader-opening loss to Blue Jays

The sixth inning at Rogers Centre on Tuesday afternoon began with an error by Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert and ended after six runs crossed the plate in what became an 11-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a doubleheader.
Royals reliever Blaine Boyer was charged with only two earned runs in the debacle. But he gave up three straight hits, including a three-run homer to Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk, after Cuthbert’s errant throw sailed over the outstretched glove of first baseman Lucas Duda and into foul territory. Boyer then allowed two of the next three batters to reach base on a double and intentional walk.
He wasn’t long for the game. He recorded just one out in facing seven batters.
And the Royals (3-11) lost their sixth straight game.
“He’s struggling right now. It’s mostly location,” manager Ned Yost said. “Gets ahead. … The pitch they hit for the three-run homer — it wasn’t a horrible pitch but it just had too much of the plate.”
Yost turned to Rule 5 acquisition Burch Smith, who pitched the remaining 2 2/3 innings. Smith allowed a sacrifice fly to Yangervis Solarte, who clubbed a two-run homer into the left-field upper deck in the first inning, and served up a two-run double to Kevin Pillar. He then retired seven of the next eight batters he faced, striking out four.
All six runs were charged to Boyer, but only two were earned.
The inning negated what had started to resemble a laser show. Mike Moustakas launched a 421-foot homer to right-center field, moments after a “Moose, you look hungry” taunt rang out over the din of a sparse crowd. Duda followed with a screaming home run that registered an exit velocity of 114.1 mph and banged off the facade of the upper deck in right field.
Yet the runs didn’t provide much new life for the Royals. They were eclipsed in the fifth inning, when starter Eric Skoglund, who dug himself out of a 2-0 first-inning hole, gave up three runs and five hits and lost his 3-2 lead.
“After (the first) I was able to settle down,” Skoglund said. “I thought me and Gally were on the same page for the whole game. They were just able to execute on that fifth inning. That’s what hurt us a little bit.“
The situation in Toronto might not have unraveled so quickly had Whit Merrifield, Moustakas and Duda cashed in on a prime opportunity in the top of the fifth. Catcher Cam Gallagher reached base on a catch bobbled by Kevin Pillar in center field and was credited with a double. Gallagher moved to third when Jon Jay bunted to the left side of the infield for a hit.
But the next three batters were set down by Jays starter Jaime Garcia with little fanfare.
The Royals have been plagued by inefficiency with runners in scoring position all season. In the previous five games, all losses, they hit 9 for 43 in such situations. They were 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven on base in the afternoon game.
Comments