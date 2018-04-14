More two-way MLB players like the Angels' Shohei Ohtani? Here's what the Royals think

The Royals on Friday April 13, 2018 announced they signed Tarik El-Abour, a 25-year-old who is believed to be the first autistic player to sign a contract with a major-league club. Royals special adviser Reggie Sanders played a big role.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost said on April 13, 2018, that catcher Salvador Perez might go on a rehab assignment as early as this weekend. Perez has been working out catching, running and hitting all week as he recovers from a knee injury.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Lucas Duda was back at first base April 11, 2018 to face the Mariners. Manager Ned Yost thinks third baseman Mike Moustakas could be the emergency catcher if the need ever arose.