Jason Hammel departed with a lead. The Royals bullpen couldn’t hold it in loss to Angels

The worst-performing bullpen in the American League prompted a pregame move Friday, Royals manager Ned Yost trying something — anything — to find the right combination to close out a victory. Starter Jason Hammel had been the most recent victim of those struggles, his six shutout innings five days ago failing to hold up.
Hammel gave his bullpen a second opportunity on Friday.
It returned him an identical outcome.
After Hammel departed with a two-run lead Friday, the Royals bullpen couldn’t make it stick, and the Angels escaped with a 5-4 win in front of an announced crowd of 15,011 at Kauffman Stadium.
Justin Grimm was charged with the blown save in the eighth inning after the Angels flipped a one-run deficit into a one-run lead in the frame. Luis Valbuena had the game-tying single, and Ian Kinsler followed with a go-ahead sacrifice fly.
The Royals (3-9) losing streak hit four games.
“There should naturally be some frustration,” Hammel said of the clubhouse mood. “Just not quite getting it done, just a step behind. But it’s a very long season. We got the players here to make it spin. I’m not worried about it. I know the rest of the guys aren’t worried about it.
“But we do need to find some rhythm — something that can wake us up, I guess. A little bit still like a spring-training hangover or something like that.”
The Royals tried to formulate a ninth-inning rally, but Jon Jay’s leadoff hit was erased by Abraham Almonte’s second double play of the evening. And after Whit Merrifield drew a two-out walk, he was caught stealing to end the game with Mike Moustakas standing at the plate.
Yost said Merrifield, who led the American League in stolen bases in 2017, had the green light.
“I felt like I needed to get in scoring position for our best hitter,” Merrifield said. “Looking back on it, I might’ve been a bit overzealous. Maybe if that situation comes up again, I let Moose see if he can get ahead in the count. Maybe if he falls behind, then I take off.
“But, you know, I’m an aggressive player. I’m not scared to make a mistake. Guy made a good play, a good throw.”
The Angels (12-3) have won six straight.
The difference? Those bullpens. Five Angels relievers combined for four shutout innings, finished off by Keynan Middleton. They escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the sixth, the Royals failing to tack on to a 4-2 lead. Blake Wood was credited with the win.
Hammel has allowed just two runs over his past two starts, but he’ll take his next turn in the rotation in search of his first victory of 2018. He left with that 4-2 lead Friday. Brad Keller relinquished half the advantage in the seventh before Grimm yielded three singles and two runs in the eighth.
Grimm also took the loss Wednesday against Seattle.
“Throwing the ball really well right now. The results aren’t showing that,” Grimm said. “That’s OK. This frustration, it ain’t about me. I know I’ll be fine. It’s about every other guy in this clubhouse right now. The last two outings, for me, my frustration is for the other guys, not for me personally. It sucks to deal with, but just keep chucking and it will all come together.”
The Royals scored more than three runs for just the second time since opening day, a brutal stretch of offensive ineptness marked by a mix of cold weather and ineffectiveness with runners in scoring position. The temperature warmed Friday, and the production with men on base followed. Cam Gallagher, Whit Merrifield and Paulo Orlando each delivered run-scoring singles with men in scoring position.
The Angels aided the cause. When Gallagher sent a bloop single to left field, shortstop Andrelton Simmons retrieved the ball and fired wildly to home, allowing a second run to score. Gallagher wound up at third base on a ball that traveled only 200 feet from home plate. It gave the Royals a 4-2 lead.
Hammel lasted 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs on eight hits, both coming on Albert Pujols’ third-inning blast. Within the next few weeks, Pujols will almost certainly become the 32nd player in MLB history to reach 3,000 hits.
Hit No. 2,986 finished in the left-field seats here, 367 feet from home plate. Pujols, the former Fort Osage star, turned on an inside fastball off the plate for a two-run homer in the third inning, opening the scoring Friday. Hit No. 2,987 found right field for a two-out, run-scoring single in the seventh that cut the margin to 4-3.
“We executed inside really well all night,” Hammel said. “Even that ball that Pujols hit was executed. He was obviously cheating. It’s the only way you can get to that ball.
“Two hard-hit balls all night. It ended up being they just got one more big hit than us.”
Angels 5, Royals 4
Los AngelesAB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Kinsler 2b
4
2
3
1
0
0
.385
Trout cf
4
0
1
0
1
1
.271
Upton lf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.288
Pujols 1b
5
1
2
3
0
0
.284
Calhoun rf
5
0
0
0
0
3
.230
Cozart 3b
4
1
3
0
0
0
.286
Ohtani dh
4
1
2
0
0
1
.367
Simmons ss
3
0
0
0
0
2
.339
Maldonado c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.256
a-Valbuena ph
1
0
1
1
0
0
.275
Rivera c
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Totals38
5
13
5
1
8
Kansas CityAB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Almonte cf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.091
Merrifield 2b
4
0
1
1
1
1
.255
Moustakas 3b
4
0
1
0
0
2
.333
Cuthbert dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
.194
Soler rf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.212
Duda 1b
4
1
3
0
0
0
.278
Orlando lf
4
1
2
1
0
1
.241
Escobar ss
3
1
1
0
1
0
.171
Gallagher c
2
0
1
1
1
1
.188
b-Jay ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.262
Totals35
4
11
3
3
8
Los Angeles
002
000
120
—
5
13
1
Kansas City
001
300
000
—
4
11
0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. b-singled for Gallagher in the 9th.
E: Simmons (1). LOB: Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 7. 2B: Ohtani (1), Soler (2), Escobar (3). HR: Pujols (3), off Hammel. RBIs: Kinsler (2), Pujols 3 (9), Valbuena (7), Merrifield (2), Orlando (4), Gallagher (2). SB: Kinsler 2 (2). CS: Merrifield (1). SF: Kinsler. S: Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position: Los Angeles 6 (Pujols, Calhoun 3, Simmons, Maldonado); Kansas City 3 (Almonte 3). RISP: Los Angeles 3 for 14; Kansas City 4 for 9. Runners moved up: Pujols, Ohtani, Almonte, Escobar. GIDP: Almonte 2. DP: Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Pujols), (Kinsler, Simmons, Pujols).
Los Angeles
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Heaney
5
7
4
3
1
7
85
5.40
Ramirez
2/3
2
0
0
1
1
21
2.45
Alvarez
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
4
0.00
Wood W, 1-0
1
0
0
0
0
0
19
0.00
Bedrosian
1
1
0
0
0
0
15
6.35
Middleton S, 3
1
1
0
0
1
0
13
1.04
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hammel
51/3
8
2
2
0
4
95
3.86
Hill
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
6
1.80
Keller
1
2
1
1
1
2
23
1.50
Grimm L, 0-2
1
3
2
2
0
1
26
7.11
McCarthy
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
0.00
Holds: Bedrosian (1); Hill (2), Keller (1). Blown save: Grimm (2). Inherited runners-scored: Alvarez 3-0, Hill 1-0.
Umpires: Home, Chris Segal; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg. Time: 3:24. Att: 15,011.
