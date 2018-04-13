Royals make bullpen move, send struggling Brandon Maurer to Omaha

The day after serving up a three-run triple in the Royals' 7-1 loss to the Angels, relief pitcher Brandon Maurer was optioned to Class AAA Omaha.
Kevin McCarthy, another right-hander, was called up to take Maurer's spot. McCarthy had a 3.20 ERA in 45 relief innings last year.
Maurer struggled in 4 1/3 innings across five appearances this season, giving up eight hits, including three home runs, and three walks and striking out three in facing 23 batters. Maurer gave up a two-run homer in the Royals' 3-1 loss at Cleveland on Sunday.
