Danny Duffy after Royals' loss to Mariners: 'I'm way better than that'

Kansas City Royals first baseman Lucas Duda was back at first base April 11, 2018 to face the Mariners. Manager Ned Yost thinks third baseman Mike Moustakas could be the emergency catcher if the need ever arose.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield knocked down and recovered this groundball hit by the Seattle Mariners Jean Segura in the first inning of the Royals' 10-0 victory on April 9, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium and had time to record the out.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost didn't realize that starting pitcher Jakob Junis had a no-hitter going Monday, April 9, 2018. Junis took the no-hitter into the seventh inning before losing it as the Royals won 10-0 over the Seattle Mariners.
KC Royals manager Ned Yost on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Progressive Field in Cleveland discussed the negative effects the cold weather has had on the team's ability to get into a consistent rhythm early this season.