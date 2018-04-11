Here's why Ned Yost would call on Mike Moustakas if Royals need emergency catcher

The Royals’ game Wednesday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners was No. 1,090 that Ned Yost has managed in his career.
Each of the previous games has one thing in common: Yost has never had to call upon an emergency catcher.
With Salvador Perez still on the disabled list, the Royals are relying on Drew Butera and Cam Gallagher to handle the duties behind the plate.
But what if a worst-case scenario presented itself and Yost had to call on a different player to catch?
“As funny as it sounds, Moose was a catcher growing up,” Yost said Wednesday. “Moose can do it if I needed to. It’d probably be Moose.”
Indeed, Moustakas played multiple positions while at Chatsworth High School in California, including catcher.
But in his eight-year major-league career, Moustakas has appeared in 845 games, and 818 have been at third base. The others have been as a designated hitter or pinch hitter. In the minors, he was a third baseman who also had 65 games at shortstop, but no other positions.
Yost would use Moustakas at catcher in a pinch, but it's not necessarily because of his abilities behind the plate.
“He’s the one that I feel would have the least chance of getting hurt back there, because he’s done it before,” Yost said.
Yost was asked if Moustakas knew he was the emergency catcher.
“Moose would jump up and do it,” Yost said. "Moose would love that.”
