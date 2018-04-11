Here's why Ned Yost would call on Mike Moustakas if Royals need emergency catcher

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals first baseman Lucas Duda was back at first base April 11, 2018 to face the Mariners. Manager Ned Yost thinks third baseman Mike Moustakas could be the emergency catcher if the need ever arose. John Sleezer

