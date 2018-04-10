Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for April 10

April 10, 2018 11:48 PM

Mariners 8, Royals 3

Seattle

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gordon cf

4

2

1

0

0

1

.342

Segura ss

5

2

3

2

0

0

.368

Cano 2b

2

1

1

1

2

0

.414

Haniger rf

4

0

1

2

0

1

.290

Seager 3b

5

0

1

2

0

0

.171

Heredia lf

4

1

1

1

1

0

.231

Vogelbach dh

4

1

0

0

0

2

.238

Marjama c

4

0

1

0

0

0

.158

Motter 1b

2

1

0

0

2

0

.167

Totals

34

8

9

8

5

4

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay lf

4

1

1

0

0

0

.273

Merrifield 2b

4

1

2

0

0

0

.278

Moustakas 3b

4

1

2

3

0

0

.306

Cuthbert 1b

3

0

0

0

0

0

.174

Duda dh

3

0

0

0

1

1

.200

Soler rf

3

0

0

0

1

2

.238

Orlando cf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.190

Escobar ss

4

0

1

0

0

1

.188

Butera c

3

0

0

0

0

2

.200

a-Almonte ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Totals

33

3

7

3

2

9

Seattle

130

013

000

8

9

0

Kansas City

000

201

000

3

7

1

a-struck out for Butera in the 9th.

E: Moustakas (2). LOB: Seattle 8, Kansas City 6. 2B: Segura (4), Cano (4), Seager (2), Marjama (3), Jay (1), Merrifield (2), Escobar (2). 3B: Segura (1). HR: Heredia (2), off Skoglund; Moustakas (2), off Hernandez. RBIs: Segura 2 (4), Cano (4), Haniger 2 (8), Seager 2 (6), Heredia (4), Moustakas 3 (8). SB: Gordon 2 (5). CS: Marjama (1). SF: Haniger.

Runners left in scoring position: Seattle 5 (Haniger 3, Heredia 2); Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Cuthbert, Orlando 2). RISP: Seattle 5 for 14; Kansas City 1 for 8. Runners moved up: Moustakas, Merrifield. GIDP: Cano, Escobar. DP: Seattle 1 (Cano, Segura, Motter); Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Cuthbert).

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hernandez, W, 2-1

5 2/3

6

3

3

1

3

91

6.60

Altavilla

1 1/3

1

0

0

1

2

32

1.80

Pazos

1

0

0

0

0

1

11

6.00

Diaz

1

0

0

0

0

3

13

0.00

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Skoglund, L, 0-1

4 2/3

6

5

5

2

1

84

9.64

Boyer

1

1

3

3

2

1

21

15.75

Flynn

2 1/3

2

0

0

0

1

24

5.79

Smith

1

0

0

0

1

1

17

9.00

Inherited runners-scored: Altavilla 2-0, Flynn 2-2. HBP: Skoglund 3 (Gordon,Vogelbach,Cano), Pazos (Cuthbert).

Umpires: Home, Brian Knight; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Mark Carlson. Time: 2:58. Att: 14,850.

