Kansas City Royals box score for April 10

Mariners 8, Royals 3
Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon cf
4
2
1
0
0
1
.342
Segura ss
5
2
3
2
0
0
.368
Cano 2b
2
1
1
1
2
0
.414
Haniger rf
4
0
1
2
0
1
.290
Seager 3b
5
0
1
2
0
0
.171
Heredia lf
4
1
1
1
1
0
.231
Vogelbach dh
4
1
0
0
0
2
.238
Marjama c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.158
Motter 1b
2
1
0
0
2
0
.167
Totals
34
8
9
8
5
4
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay lf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.273
Merrifield 2b
4
1
2
0
0
0
.278
Moustakas 3b
4
1
2
3
0
0
.306
Cuthbert 1b
3
0
0
0
0
0
.174
Duda dh
3
0
0
0
1
1
.200
Soler rf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.238
Orlando cf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.190
Escobar ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.188
Butera c
3
0
0
0
0
2
.200
a-Almonte ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Totals
33
3
7
3
2
9
Seattle
130
013
000
—
8
9
0
Kansas City
000
201
000
—
3
7
1
a-struck out for Butera in the 9th.
E: Moustakas (2). LOB: Seattle 8, Kansas City 6. 2B: Segura (4), Cano (4), Seager (2), Marjama (3), Jay (1), Merrifield (2), Escobar (2). 3B: Segura (1). HR: Heredia (2), off Skoglund; Moustakas (2), off Hernandez. RBIs: Segura 2 (4), Cano (4), Haniger 2 (8), Seager 2 (6), Heredia (4), Moustakas 3 (8). SB: Gordon 2 (5). CS: Marjama (1). SF: Haniger.
Runners left in scoring position: Seattle 5 (Haniger 3, Heredia 2); Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Cuthbert, Orlando 2). RISP: Seattle 5 for 14; Kansas City 1 for 8. Runners moved up: Moustakas, Merrifield. GIDP: Cano, Escobar. DP: Seattle 1 (Cano, Segura, Motter); Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Cuthbert).
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hernandez, W, 2-1
5 2/3
6
3
3
1
3
91
6.60
Altavilla
1 1/3
1
0
0
1
2
32
1.80
Pazos
1
0
0
0
0
1
11
6.00
Diaz
1
0
0
0
0
3
13
0.00
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Skoglund, L, 0-1
4 2/3
6
5
5
2
1
84
9.64
Boyer
1
1
3
3
2
1
21
15.75
Flynn
2 1/3
2
0
0
0
1
24
5.79
Smith
1
0
0
0
1
1
17
9.00
Inherited runners-scored: Altavilla 2-0, Flynn 2-2. HBP: Skoglund 3 (Gordon,Vogelbach,Cano), Pazos (Cuthbert).
Umpires: Home, Brian Knight; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Mark Carlson. Time: 2:58. Att: 14,850.
