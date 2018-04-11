Mistakes costly to Royals' Eric Skoglund in 8-3 loss to Mariners

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield knocked down and recovered this groundball hit by the Seattle Mariners Jean Segura in the first inning of the Royals' 10-0 victory on April 9, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium and had time to record the out.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost didn't realize that starting pitcher Jakob Junis had a no-hitter going Monday, April 9, 2018. Junis took the no-hitter into the seventh inning before losing it as the Royals won 10-0 over the Seattle Mariners.
KC Royals manager Ned Yost on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Progressive Field in Cleveland discussed the negative effects the cold weather has had on the team's ability to get into a consistent rhythm early this season.
Independence police officer Tom Wagstaff, who was wounded in the line of duty responding to a burglary in 2017, stood to deliver the first pitch before Saturday's game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.