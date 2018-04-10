Royals put Alex Gordon on disabled list, call up Abraham Almonte

The Royals on Tuesday put outfielder Alex Gordon on the 10-day disabled list because of a left hip labral tear and recalled outfielder Abraham Almonte from Class AAA Omaha.
Almonte, 28, was claimed off waivers from Cleveland on April 2 and took the roster spot of pitching prospect Miguel Almonte, who was designated for assignment and traded to the Angels last week.
Abraham Almonte will wear No. 45 with the Royals. In parts of three seasons with the Indians, he hit .254 with 37 doubles, nine triples, nine home runs and 56 RBIs. He was suspended 80 games for testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone in 2016.
Gordon was held out of the lineup Monday after he woke up with groin soreness. He was hitting 4 for 23 with a double.
Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday he was encouraged to hear the early prognosis wasn’t a month-long recovery. The Royals will re-evaluate Gordon’s status in about a week.
This story will be updated.
