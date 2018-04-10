Royals' Yost didn't realize Junis had no-hitter in the works

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost didn't realize that starting pitcher Jakob Junis had a no-hitter going Monday, April 9, 2018. Junis took the no-hitter into the seventh inning before losing it as the Royals won 10-0 over the Seattle Mariners.
John Sleezer