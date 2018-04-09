Salvador Perez on his timeline to return; Gordon out of Royals lineup with injury

As the Royals returned to Kauffman Stadium on Monday, ready to embark on a seven-game home stand, manager Ned Yost used the designated-hitter spot to put two catchers in his starting lineup.
But it was a third who drew the pregame attention.
Salvador Perez took live swings, ran the bases and threw from his catcher’s stance to second base before Monday’s game with the Seattle Mariners, his first such workout since he tore a ligament in his knee two days before opening day.
“I feel pretty good. My knee is starting to feel a lot better,” Perez said. “I don’t think it’s gonna take the time that people say. It’s gonna be sooner than that.”
Perez was initially given a four-to-six-week timeline with the knee injury, which has kept him on the disabled list.
Yost said Monday, “I think it’s going to be closer to the four than it is the six, but we’ll evaluate it every day (and) see where we’re at.”
While the Royals were in Cleveland over the weekend, Perez started to receive pitches behind the plate. He also completed hitting work off a tee.
The progression reached live swings on Monday. The next few days are scheduled to include more of the same, said Perez, who added that there is still some inflammation in his knee but no pain.
“It feels a little weird,” Perez said. “You know, every day, I was working hard, trying to get ready for the season. I was ready for the season. I think it’s part of the process. I just feel a little, maybe, weak — not 100 percent strong.”
Drew Butera started five of the seven games with Perez out, hitting .214. Cam Gallagher took the other two and has one hit in six at-bats. Both were in Monday’s starting lineup, with Gallagher serving as the designated hitter and batting seventh. Butera was in the No. 9 spot.
Gordon out of lineup
Royals outfielder Alex Gordon was held out of the lineup Monday after he woke up with groin soreness. He is considered day-to-day.
“Might be a day or two for Alex,” Yost said. “We don’t wanna push it this early, especially in this type of weather."
Karns rehabbing
Right-handed pitcher Nate Karns is improving, but is still experiencing some fluid on the outside of his elbow that affects some of his pitches, Yost said.
Karns, who is throwing regular side sessions, does not have problems with his elbow when he throws a fastball, but a sinker that acts similarly to a change-up causes the elbow to stiffen up.
Yost said there is no specific timetable for Karns' return. He has not pitched this season.
