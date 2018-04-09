Royals pitcher Jakob Junis almost unhittable in 10-0 win

For once, this is not a baseball story about the cold or its chilling effects on offense. Nor is it about winds that knock down balls that might have dropped for hits.
This story is unlike the ones written about the Royals in the last 10 days.
Because on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium, the day after they played a game in which the first-pitch temperature was the lowest ever recorded at Cleveland’s Progressive Field, the Royals matched their run total from the previous six games and scored nine runs in just four innings.
And because on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium, where the temperature was 42 degrees at the beginning of the game without factoring in the wind that made it feel seven degrees cooler, what the offense accomplished hardly mattered.
Jakob Junis, the right-handed pitcher the Royals selected in the 29th round of the 2011 draft, dazzled the Seattle Mariners for 6 1/3 no-hit innings. He threw 90 pitches, pushed his season-opening, scoreless-inning streak to 14 and allowed just one hit in seven innings in the Royals’ 10-0 win.
“He’s gonna plateau out where he’s gonna be good every time (on the mound),” manager Ned Yost told a gaggle of reporters before the game.
Although only time will tell if Yost’s prediction resonates, at least on this night his declaration held some weight.
Junis faced 23 batters before Mariners first baseman Daniel Vogelbach, who once played on a summer baseball team with Junis when they were in high school, sent a groundball up the middle. Junis hopped out of the ball’s path as Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar, shifted to the right side of the infield, dived to his right to knock the ball down behind second base. Escobar couldn’t get to his feet quickly enough to attempt throwing out Vogelbach, who cruised into first base with the Mariners' first hit of the game.
The play barely elicited a reaction out of Junis, whose composure Yost has raved about since the 25-year-old made his major-league debut last April.
As a portion of the 12,324 fans who purchased tickets to this game rose to their feet for an ovation, Junis focused on retiring the next two batters. Guillermo Heredia, who in the fifth inning was the third batter Junis hit with a pitch, whiffed on an 82 mph slider for Junis’ third strikeout of the night. Then Ichiro Suzuki lofted a fly ball to right field for the final out.
Junis returned to the dugout the same as he always does — straight-faced and with no gripes to make.
“Even to get a glove on that and almost make a play on that was really nice,” Junis said. “I wasn’t disappointed or anything. I just wanted to get out of that inning, really. I was still struggling with my command then.”
Stop the tape here. Those were the words of a second-year pitcher who fell eight outs shy of throwing the first no-hitter in Royals’ history in nearly 27 years.
In his postgame interview, Junis did little gushing about his performance — for good reason. He expressed frustration with his command of the strike zone. He threw 62.2 percent strikes. In his first start of the season against Detroit last week, he threw 71.2 percent strikes, allowed one walk and three hits and struck out six batters in seven-plus scoreless innings.
On Monday, he issued two walks and collected just three strikeouts. He hit three batters, tying a Royals record he also matched when he hit three Angels players on June 17, 2017.
“Had a couple of pretty suspect innings,” he said.
Junis presented such an even-keeled front — “There’s just nothing (in his expression),” Yost said — that his 62-year-old manager didn’t cotton on to the no-hitter until well after Junis hit Heredia to start the fifth inning.
“I was so focused (that) when he started laboring in the fourth and really started laboring in the fifth, when he came in, I told Dale (Sveum), ‘If he labors in the sixth, I’m getting him out. You know, I’m gonna get him out of there,’” Yost said. “Then I looked up and saw that he had a no-hitter, which I was completely oblivious to at that point. … Dale thought I was kidding.”
In the end, Junis didn’t become the first Royals pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Bret Saberhagen pitched one on Aug. 26, 1991.
Maybe one day.
“He’s finally realizing what type of pitcher he is and how to hone his own craft,” said catcher Cam Gallagher, who had one of the Royals’ 13 hits.
“He could be throwing a no-hitter, striking out 15 guys or he could be out there giving up 10 runs and you couldn’t tell the difference. He handles himself very well.”
Comments