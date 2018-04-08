Kansas City Royals box score for April 8

Indians 3, Royals 1
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay lf
2
0
1
1
2
0
.292
Merrifield 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.222
Moustakas 3b
4
0
2
0
0
1
.222
Duda dh
4
0
1
0
0
2
.227
Soler rf
4
0
3
0
0
1
.200
Goins 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.125
Escobar ss
4
0
0
0
0
0
.167
Gordon cf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.174
Gallagher c
3
1
0
0
0
0
.000
Totals
32
1
9
1
2
8
Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Lindor ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.194
Kipnis 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.118
Ramirez 3b
3
0
0
1
1
0
.061
Brantley lf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.182
Encarnacion dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
.194
Alonso 1b
3
0
1
0
1
0
.182
1-Gonzalez pr
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
Gomes c
4
1
1
2
0
0
.143
Naquin rf
2
0
1
0
0
0
.214
a-Davis ph-rf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.214
Zimmer cf
2
1
0
0
1
2
.154
Totals
29
3
4
3
4
6
Kansas City
000
010
000
—
1
9
1
Cleveland
000
000
012
—
3
4
1
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Naquin in the 7th. 1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.
E: Grimm (1), Lindor (1). LOB: Kansas City 6, Cleveland 6. 2B: Soler (1). 3B: Jay (1). HR: Gomes (2), off Maurer. RBIs: Jay (1), Ramirez (4), Gomes 2 (5). SB: Zimmer (2). CS: Soler (1). S: Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Goins, Escobar); Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Brantley, Encarnacion). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 5; Cleveland 0 for 6. Runners moved up: Goins, Ramirez. GIDP: Moustakas, Goins. DP: Cleveland 3 (Alonso, Lindor, Clevinger), (Kipnis, Lindor, Alonso), (Gomes, Lindor).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hammel
6
3
0
0
2
5
88
4.09
Hill
1
0
1
0
1
0
24
2.70
Grimm
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
2.08
Maurer, L, 0-2
1/3
1
2
2
1
1
18
22.50
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Clevinger
7 1/3
9
1
1
2
4
110
0.71
Olson
2/3
0
0
0
0
2
10
4.50
Allen, W, 1-0
1
0
0
0
0
2
14
0.00
Hill pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Hold: Hill (1), Blown save: Grimm (1) Inherited runners-scored: Grimm 1-2.
Umpires: Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Will Little. Time: 2:55. Att: 14,240.
Comments