Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for April 8

April 08, 2018 10:43 PM

Indians 3, Royals 1

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay lf

2

0

1

1

2

0

.292

Merrifield 1b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.222

Moustakas 3b

4

0

2

0

0

1

.222

Duda dh

4

0

1

0

0

2

.227

Soler rf

4

0

3

0

0

1

.200

Goins 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.125

Escobar ss

4

0

0

0

0

0

.167

Gordon cf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.174

Gallagher c

3

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals

32

1

9

1

2

8

Cleveland

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Lindor ss

3

0

0

0

0

0

.194

Kipnis 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.118

Ramirez 3b

3

0

0

1

1

0

.061

Brantley lf

3

0

1

0

1

0

.182

Encarnacion dh

4

0

0

0

0

2

.194

Alonso 1b

3

0

1

0

1

0

.182

1-Gonzalez pr

0

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Gomes c

4

1

1

2

0

0

.143

Naquin rf

2

0

1

0

0

0

.214

a-Davis ph-rf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.214

Zimmer cf

2

1

0

0

1

2

.154

Totals

29

3

4

3

4

6

Kansas City

000

010

000

1

9

1

Cleveland

000

000

012

3

4

1

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Naquin in the 7th. 1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

E: Grimm (1), Lindor (1). LOB: Kansas City 6, Cleveland 6. 2B: Soler (1). 3B: Jay (1). HR: Gomes (2), off Maurer. RBIs: Jay (1), Ramirez (4), Gomes 2 (5). SB: Zimmer (2). CS: Soler (1). S: Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Goins, Escobar); Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Brantley, Encarnacion). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 5; Cleveland 0 for 6. Runners moved up: Goins, Ramirez. GIDP: Moustakas, Goins. DP: Cleveland 3 (Alonso, Lindor, Clevinger), (Kipnis, Lindor, Alonso), (Gomes, Lindor).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hammel

6

3

0

0

2

5

88

4.09

Hill

1

0

1

0

1

0

24

2.70

Grimm

1

0

0

0

0

0

16

2.08

Maurer, L, 0-2

 1/3

1

2

2

1

1

18

22.50

Cleveland

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Clevinger

7 1/3

9

1

1

2

4

110

0.71

Olson

 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

10

4.50

Allen, W, 1-0

1

0

0

0

0

2

14

0.00

Hill pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Hold: Hill (1), Blown save: Grimm (1) Inherited runners-scored: Grimm 1-2.

Umpires: Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Will Little. Time: 2:55. Att: 14,240.

  Comments  