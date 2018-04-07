New Royals reliever Justin Grimm is working himself into Ned Yost's circle of trust

When general manager Dayton Moore and the Royals front office discussed improving their bullpen this spring, they went down the line of relievers and took stock of what those relievers offered.





They hoped Tim Hill’s funky, side-winding delivery would confuse hitters — at least for a while. They hoped left-hander Brian Flynn, who was injured most of last season, would return to his 2016 form and reach back for a sinker that batters had averaged .174 against. They hoped Rule 5 acquisitions Burch Smith and Brad Keller would find ways to command their powerful fastballs against major-league competition, and they hoped Brandon Maurer would throw a change-up like he did when he was with the Padres in 2016.

Outside of the high 90s fastball Kelvin Herrera could be counted on to employ, all the Royals front office staff could do when it came to their bullpen was hope.

So when reliever Justin Grimm was released by the Chicago Cubs — with whom he’d spent four-plus seasons — on March 15, the Royals jumped. They signed the 29-year-old right-hander to a one-year contract within three days of his release, ignoring the four earned runs he’d given up in four Cactus League outings with the Cubs this spring.

They did so because Grimm possessed one thing the Royals bullpen lacked: a curveball, one that few relievers in baseball could match just two seasons ago.

And at its best, it fools hitters straight out of Grimm’s right hand.

“He tries to throw it as hard as he can to get that spin, and that makes that four-seam fastball and curveball even that much better, just because it’s deceptive,” said Royals catcher Cam Gallagher.

In 2016, Grimm threw the best curveball among relievers, according to Fangraphs. The pitch value of 10.5 was one point better than former White Sox reliever David Robertson, now with the Yankees, and almost four points better than Indians reliever Cody Allen (6.6).

Grimm benefited from the arm angle he uses to throw it, the same slot from which he throws his fastball. Batters will take his arm speed at face value and try to square up a heater, only to find their swing bottom out as the pitch drops into the zone. The pitch generated whiffs about 20 percent of the time in 2016.

“When you aim your curveball you’re throwing it (toward) him,” Grimm said. “It probably pops up a little bit. But when you throw through a curveball it doesn’t pop up at all. It looks (like a) heater out of the hand coming at you and then falls off.”

Grimm was erratic last season, and he finished the year with a 5.53 ERA in 50 games. The value of his curveball tanked to 6.2 in 2017.

Yet batters still found the pitch hard to hit; they hit .155 against it.

The pitch continues to be one of the best facets of his game. It’s the one he goes to for ground-outs and that at its best induces swings and misses 25 percent of the time. It’s a wipeout pitch that typically ranges from 82 to 85 mph. Grimm struck out 40 batters on the curveball last year.

Grimm, who was demoted and appeared in 10 games at Class AAA Iowa last season, still struck out 59 batters in 55 1/3 innings with the Cubs.

“His breaking ball is a hammer breaking ball,” Royals manager Ned Yost said this week. “I mean his breaking ball reminds me of Don Sutton’s breaking ball. And by that I mean, if you can get to two strikes without using that breaking ball, you’re done.”

This early in the season, it’s too soon to predict how well Grimm will do. In 2015, he ranked fifth among National League relievers with a strikeout-per-nine-innings rate of 12.14 and posted a career-best 1.99 ERA. So far in his first four appearances with the Royals, he’s shown glimmers of potential.

Last Saturday, he took the ball from starter Ian Kennedy in the seventh inning and struck out the first White Sox batter he faced on an 81 mph curveball that dropped right above the bottom of the strike zone. Although he then allowed a single to Tim Anderson and watched him steal second base, Grimm got a ground-out and a struck out a batter, stranding Anderson at third.

In a relief appearance against the Tigers on Tuesday, Grimm inherited a leadoff runner from Jakob Junis and promptly retired three batters on five pitches.

On Saturday in Cleveland, he worked around Francisco Lindor’s leadoff single in the eighth inning without allowing a run. He recorded his third hold.

Grimm’s performance in high-leverage situations has gradually propelled him into Yost’s circle of trust. And if Grimm continues on this path, it may be hard for Maurer — who figured to be the Royals’ setup man — to break back in.

“If you succeed in that opportunity, your leverage situations are going to increase until you get to the point where I set in my mind you’re my eighth-inning guy,” Yost said. “Is he working that way? Yeah.”