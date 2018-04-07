Royals manager Ned Yost: With cold weather ... it's very hard to get into a rhythm
KC Royals manager Ned Yost on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Progressive Field in Cleveland discussed the negative effects the cold weather has had on the team's ability to get into a consistent rhythm early this season.
Independence police officer Tom Wagstaff, who was wounded in the line of duty responding to a burglary in 2017, stood to deliver the first pitch before Saturday's game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez suffered a Grade 2 tear of the medial collateral ligament after slipping on his stairs at home carrying a suitcase. Perez wore a knee brace while answering questions at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday.