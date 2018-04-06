Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for April 6

April 06, 2018 06:40 PM

Indians 3, Royals 2

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay lf

3

1

2

0

1

1

.333

Merrifield 2b

3

1

2

0

0

0

.263

Moustakas 3b

3

0

0

1

1

2

.211

Duda dh

4

0

1

1

0

2

.214

Cuthbert 1b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.286

Soler rf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.000

Gordon cf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.167

Escobar ss

4

0

0

0

0

0

.176

Butera c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.250

Totals 31

2

7

2

3

9

Cleveland AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Lindor ss

3

1

0

0

1

1

.172

Kipnis 2b

3

1

0

0

1

0

.154

Ramirez 3b

3

1

1

1

1

0

.077

Encarnacion dh

3

0

0

0

1

0

.174

Brantley lf

4

0

1

2

0

1

.250

Guyer rf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.214

Alonso 1b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.192

Gomes c

3

0

0

0

0

0

.118

Davis cf

3

0

1

0

0

0

.200

Totals 30

3

4

3

4

3

Kansas City

200

000

000

2

7

1

Cleveland

300

000

00x

3

4

0

E: Cuthbert (1). LOB: Kansas City 6, Cleveland 7. 2B: Merrifield (1), Guyer (2), Davis (1). RBIs: Moustakas (2), Duda (6), Ramirez (3), Brantley 2 (2). SB: Ramirez (1). S: Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 3 (Cuthbert 3); Cleveland 4 (Encarnacion 2, Gomes 2). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 7; Cleveland 2 for 10. Runners moved up: Moustakas, Lindor. GIDP: Cuthbert, Escobar. DP: Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso), (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Duffy, L, 0-2

5 2/3

3

3

3

3

3

99

7.45

Keller

1 1/3

1

0

0

1

0

18

0.00

Hill

1

0

0

0

0

0

11

3.86

Cleveland

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Carrasco, W, 2-0

6

5

2

2

1

4

92

5.40

Goody

1

1

0

0

0

1

14

0.00

Miller

1

1

0

0

1

3

23

0.00

Allen, S, 2

1

0

0

0

1

1

14

0.00

Holds: Goody (1), Miller (2). Inherited runners-scored: Keller 1-0. WP: Duffy.

Umpires: Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Will Little; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale. Time: 2:41. Att: 34,720.

