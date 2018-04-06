Kansas City Royals box score for April 6

Indians 3, Royals 2
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay lf
3
1
2
0
1
1
.333
Merrifield 2b
3
1
2
0
0
0
.263
Moustakas 3b
3
0
0
1
1
2
.211
Duda dh
4
0
1
1
0
2
.214
Cuthbert 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Soler rf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.000
Gordon cf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.167
Escobar ss
4
0
0
0
0
0
.176
Butera c
3
0
1
0
0
0
.250
Totals 31
2
7
2
3
9
Cleveland AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Lindor ss
3
1
0
0
1
1
.172
Kipnis 2b
3
1
0
0
1
0
.154
Ramirez 3b
3
1
1
1
1
0
.077
Encarnacion dh
3
0
0
0
1
0
.174
Brantley lf
4
0
1
2
0
1
.250
Guyer rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.214
Alonso 1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.192
Gomes c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.118
Davis cf
3
0
1
0
0
0
.200
Totals 30
3
4
3
4
3
Kansas City
200
000
000
—
2
7
1
Cleveland
300
000
00x
—
3
4
0
E: Cuthbert (1). LOB: Kansas City 6, Cleveland 7. 2B: Merrifield (1), Guyer (2), Davis (1). RBIs: Moustakas (2), Duda (6), Ramirez (3), Brantley 2 (2). SB: Ramirez (1). S: Merrifield.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 3 (Cuthbert 3); Cleveland 4 (Encarnacion 2, Gomes 2). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 7; Cleveland 2 for 10. Runners moved up: Moustakas, Lindor. GIDP: Cuthbert, Escobar. DP: Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso), (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Duffy, L, 0-2
5 2/3
3
3
3
3
3
99
7.45
Keller
1 1/3
1
0
0
1
0
18
0.00
Hill
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
3.86
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Carrasco, W, 2-0
6
5
2
2
1
4
92
5.40
Goody
1
1
0
0
0
1
14
0.00
Miller
1
1
0
0
1
3
23
0.00
Allen, S, 2
1
0
0
0
1
1
14
0.00
Holds: Goody (1), Miller (2). Inherited runners-scored: Keller 1-0. WP: Duffy.
Umpires: Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Will Little; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale. Time: 2:41. Att: 34,720.
