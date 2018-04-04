Royals deal ex-Cornhuskers star Cody Asche to Yankees

Cody Asche’s time in the Royals organization was shored-lived.
Asche, the former Nebraska star, was traded to the Yankees on Wednesday for a player to be named later or cash.
Asche joined the Royals in December on a minor-league contract. He had spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, the team that drafted him, and hit .248 with 22 home runs in 2014 and 2015. He mostly played third base and later moved to left field.
Never miss a local story.
Asche signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox and made the team out of spring training last year. But after hitting .105 in 19 games, he spent the rest of the season in the minors.
Asche, 27, was an All-Big 12 and second-team All-America third baseman in 2011, when he led the Cornhuskers with a .327 batting average and 12 home runs.
Comments