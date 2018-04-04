Royals' series finale at Detroit postponed because of weather

For the second time in a week, the Royals will not to play a previously scheduled game.
Wednesday's series finale with the Tigers at Comerica Park was postponed. A weather system encroached on the Detroit area overnight, bringing with it light snow showers and high winds. The actual temperature at the ballpark hovered above freezing around 10:30 a.m. Eastern time but, with wind chill factored in, it felt like 21 degrees.
The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader in Detroit on Apr. 20.
The Royals (1-3) will head to Cleveland for a three-game series with the Indians beginning Friday.
Comments