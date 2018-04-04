Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar walks out of the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Detroit.
Royals

Royals' series finale at Detroit postponed because of weather

By Maria Torres

April 04, 2018 10:43 AM

Detroit

For the second time in a week, the Royals will not to play a previously scheduled game.

Wednesday's series finale with the Tigers at Comerica Park was postponed. A weather system encroached on the Detroit area overnight, bringing with it light snow showers and high winds. The actual temperature at the ballpark hovered above freezing around 10:30 a.m. Eastern time but, with wind chill factored in, it felt like 21 degrees.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader in Detroit on Apr. 20.

The Royals (1-3) will head to Cleveland for a three-game series with the Indians beginning Friday.

