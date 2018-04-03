Royals request release waivers on Kyle Zimmer in hopes of bringing him back

Kyle Zimmer's career in the Royals organization has not yet ended.
The Royals on Tuesday announced they requested unconditional release waivers on the right-handed pitcher. Zimmer, 26, was designated for assignment on Thursday, hours before the season opener, to clear space on the 40-man roster.
MLB gives teams a week to decide what to do with players they have designated for assignment. The Royals either had to trade Zimmer or place him on the waiver wire. The other 29 teams have until Thursday to claim Zimmer and put him on their 40-man roster.
Since being selected fifth overall in the 2012 draft by the Royals, Zimmer has never stayed healthy long enough to complete a minor-league season. He totaled 259 innings in his first years in the farm system, which he was once headlining as the top prospect.
The list of health issues — elbow surgery in August 2012, bicep tendonitis a year later, shoulder surgery after the 2014 season, shoulder soreness in 2015, thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in 2016 and recurring shoulder soreness last summer — was capped this spring by continued fatigue in his right arm.
If he clears waivers, the Royals intend to bring Zimmer back into the organization and oversee his rehabilitation.
