Wintry weather in KC prompts Royals to postpone Sunday's game

With snow and bitter cold expected to encroach on the Kansas City metro area Sunday afternoon, the Royals have postponed their scheduled 1:15 p.m. game with the Chicago White Sox.
The game will be made up in a day/night doubleheader on April 28. Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can use them for the first matchup of that scheduled doubleheader.
The Royals, 0-2, will travel to Detroit for a three-game series with the Tigers that's scheduled to begin Monday at 12:15 p.m. KC starting pitchers Jason Hammel and Jakob Junis will make their season debuts at Comerica Park.
Danny Duffy, who made the opening day start on Thursday, will start Wednesday’s game. Rookie Eric Skoglund will make his first start of the season Friday in Cleveland.
