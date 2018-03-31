Police officer Tom Wagstaff throws out first pitch at Royals game

Independence police officer Tom Wagstaff, who was wounded in the line of duty responding to a burglary in 2017, stood to deliver the first pitch before Saturday's game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
John Sleezeer
