Why the Royals' pitchers were doing pregame fielding drills Saturday

It was an odd scene in the Royals' clubhouse, some 3 1/2 hours before Saturday’s first pitch.
Music was blaring, but no players were present, so a team attendant turned off the iPad that provided the thumping beat. At this time before a game, players are typically checking their phones, looking at the day's game plan or chatting among themselves before the start of batting practice.
But on Saturday, they were all on the field doing drills at Kauffman Stadium. Pitchers’ fielding practice, which is a staple at spring training, was in full swing. Later, pitchers worked on their pickoff moves.
Manager Ned Yost said this wasn’t a one-time thing.
“We’re doing things different this year because we’re back to guys developing,” Yost said. “We’re going to see PFP (pitchers' fielding practice), we’re going to see early work like this home and on the road.”
The Royals' pitching staff includes a number of young players. Relief pitchers Brad Keller and Tim Hill each made their major-league debuts in Thursday’s season opener. Fellow new reliever Burch Smith has 11 career appearances in the majors.
While the Royals’ bullpen struggled in Thursday’s loss to the White Sox, Keller was a bright spot. He worked a perfect sixth inning and impressed Yost.
“It’s a pretty big situation, first time coming into a major-league ballgame on opening day,” Yost said. “He waltzed right through it. He doesn’t seem like he’s overmatched. He’s a little unfazed, if you will. He’s got confidence in his ability; he’s got really, really good stuff.”
Before the Royals’ pitchers were going through exercises, Yost tinkered with the lineup. Outfielder Jorge Soler didn’t start Saturday’s game, and that’s because Yost is dealing with something new this season himself.
A year ago, the lineup was pretty much set as seven players made 129 or more starts. But Yost is trying to make sure more players are getting more plate appearances.
“The trick is trying to balance at-bats for (Paulo) Orlando, (Cheslor) Cuthbert, Soler and even to a little bit lesser extent, but still for (infielder Ryan) Goins,” Yost said. “We have to try to find ways.
"In years past, we had pretty much eight locks on that field and the reserve guys didn’t get much of an opportunity to play early, and by then they get stagnant. I’m trying to stay away from that.”
