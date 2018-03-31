Maurer squanders lead in Royals' 4-3 loss to the White Sox

Healthy for the first time in months, Royals starter Ian Kennedy marveled at his enhanced repertoire during spring training.
His change-up was back. Finally he could employ the pitch without feeling a twinge in his right hamstring, a muscle that ached so badly in May he spent a few weeks last season on the disabled list.
He had assembled a promising beginning to his 2017 campaign, holding opponents to a .159 batting average and posting a 2.30 ERA in his first five starts.
Upon his return, however, his season took a turn. It plummeted so far — he posted a 5.38 ERA in 30 starts — that by August the one-time opt-out built into his five-year, $70 million contract became the butt of a joke.
“It would be pretty stupid if I did (use it),” Kennedy said then.
Fast-forward seven months to Saturday evening at Kauffman Stadium, and Kennedy pitched as though 2017 — at least the horrendous part of it — never happened.
For six innings in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox, the 33-year-old Kennedy pitched with full control of his arsenal. Save for a 10-pitch at-bat that resulted in a walk to Jose Abreu, Kennedy efficiently managed his pitch count after throwing 36 pitches, struggling to finish off hitters he got two strikes on and allowing one run in the first inning.
Kennedy exited the game having recorded five strikeouts and allowed a single run in his 105 pitches.
"It feels really good to spin the ball like that," Kennedy said.
But his efforts began to be erased once reliever Brandon Maurer gave up a leadoff home run to Yoan Moncada in the eighth inning. Of the seven batters Maurer faced, five found a way on base and three scored.
The three-spot punched a wound into an otherwise hopeful game that saw third baseman Mike Moustakas hit his first triple since May 15, 2015, and outfielder Jon Jay steal the first base of the Royals’ season. Lucas Duda drove in his fourth and fifth runs since making his regular-season debut for the Royals in Thursday’s 14-7 loss.
And the Royals pushed across two runs against White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the first inning to absolve Kennedy of his early mistakes.
It seemed after blowing an early four-run lead on opening day, the Royals had found a way to bounce back with aplomb. Not even a tough-to-field bunt single in the fifth inning — Kennedy and Duda both fielded a hard hit that rolled up the first-base line with Whit Merrifield too far up the middle to back them up — seemed to shake the Royals' composure.
Then Maurer left a change-up in the bottom of the zone that was cranked by Moncada 433 feet to right-center field. And White Sox catcher Wellington Castillo reached for a 95 mph fastball that wound up one-hopping the wall in right field and scoring two more runs.
"I think I was just out there overthrowing today, so that never really works, just kind of yanking heaters and falling behind," Maurer said.
The Royals could do little to remedy it when former teammate Joakim Soria entered the game to record his first save with the White Sox. Alex Gordon led off the ninth inning with a single but was forced out on Alcides Escobar's bunt. A few batters later, Whit Merrifield skied a fly ball to center field and stranded the winning run at first base.
In all, the Royals left eight runners on base and hit 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position in their second consecutive, bullpen-blown game to open the season.
"Command," manager Ned Yost said of Maurer. "Pitch up and over the plate to Moncada for a homer. A ball that Esky almost made a play on, just squeaked it up the middle a little bit, then the walk, then the 3-0 fastball, up, elevated, that he hit over Jay’s head. It was just command."
Comments