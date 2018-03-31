Royals Ned Yost on pitcher Brad Keller's opening day performance and Ian Kennedy

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost was impressed with Brad Keller's opening day appearance and starter Ian Kennedy going Saturday against the Chicago White Sox.
John Sleezer
Royals' plan for prospect Hunter Dozier

Royals

Royals' plan for prospect Hunter Dozier

KC Royals assistant general manager JJ Picollo breaks down the future for prospect Hunter Dozier, whose versatility in the field has increased his stock and made him an ideal internal option for a major-league promotion.