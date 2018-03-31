Royals Ned Yost on pitcher Brad Keller's opening day performance and Ian Kennedy

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez suffered a Grade 2 tear of the medial collateral ligament after slipping on his stairs at home carrying a suitcase. Perez wore a knee brace while answering questions at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday.
KC Royals opening-day starter Danny Duffy was removed from his final Cactus League outing on Saturday against the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 24, 2018 for precautionary reasons after experiencing shoulder tightness.
KC Royals assistant general manager JJ Picollo breaks down the future for prospect Hunter Dozier, whose versatility in the field has increased his stock and made him an ideal internal option for a major-league promotion.