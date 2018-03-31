Royals

March 31, 2018 10:06 AM

Royals sign veteran starting pitcher Kyle Lohse to minor-league deal

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

The Royals on Saturday signed veteran starting pitcher Kyle Lohse to a minor-league contract.

Lohse, 39, last pitched in the major leagues with the Texas Rangers in 2016. Shortly after posting a 12.54 ERA in 9 1/3 innings that spanned two starts, he was designated for assignment.

Lohse would earn $800,000 if he makes the Royals' major-league roster and up to an additional $700,000 in performance bonuses.

In his career-best season, Lohse started 33 games, logged 211 innings, struck out 143 batters and recorded a 2.86 ERA for the Cardinals in 2012. He placed seventh in voting for the National League Cy Young Award, which that year went to Mets starter R.A. Dickey. Later, Lohse signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Brewers ahead of the 2013 season.

Lohse, who debuted at 22 with the Minnesota Twins in 2001, owns a career 4.40 ERA. Although he missed several months in both the 2009 and 2010 seasons with a right forearm strain, his 416 starts ranked fourth-most in the majors from 2001-15.

The Royals, who are in need of starting pitching depth, signed former Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz to a minor-league contract during the last week of spring training. They signed veteran starter Ricky Nolasco earlier in the spring but released him last week.

Related content

Royals

Comments

Videos

View more video

Royals