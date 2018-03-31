Royals sign veteran starting pitcher Kyle Lohse to minor-league deal

The Royals on Saturday signed veteran starting pitcher Kyle Lohse to a minor-league contract.
Lohse, 39, last pitched in the major leagues with the Texas Rangers in 2016. Shortly after posting a 12.54 ERA in 9 1/3 innings that spanned two starts, he was designated for assignment.
Lohse would earn $800,000 if he makes the Royals' major-league roster and up to an additional $700,000 in performance bonuses.
In his career-best season, Lohse started 33 games, logged 211 innings, struck out 143 batters and recorded a 2.86 ERA for the Cardinals in 2012. He placed seventh in voting for the National League Cy Young Award, which that year went to Mets starter R.A. Dickey. Later, Lohse signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Brewers ahead of the 2013 season.
Lohse, who debuted at 22 with the Minnesota Twins in 2001, owns a career 4.40 ERA. Although he missed several months in both the 2009 and 2010 seasons with a right forearm strain, his 416 starts ranked fourth-most in the majors from 2001-15.
The Royals, who are in need of starting pitching depth, signed former Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz to a minor-league contract during the last week of spring training. They signed veteran starter Ricky Nolasco earlier in the spring but released him last week.
