Royals fans embrace opening day despite cold weather

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez suffered a Grade 2 tear of the medial collateral ligament after slipping on his stairs at home carrying a suitcase. Perez wore a knee brace while answering questions at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday.
KC Royals opening-day starter Danny Duffy was removed from his final Cactus League outing on Saturday against the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 24, 2018 for precautionary reasons after experiencing shoulder tightness.
KC Royals assistant general manager JJ Picollo breaks down the future for prospect Hunter Dozier, whose versatility in the field has increased his stock and made him an ideal internal option for a major-league promotion.
The Royal Way isn't just a saying, it's the title of a manual given to all the baseball team's players. Royals special assistant Rusty Kuntz explains the guidelines and expectations outlined in the book.
KC Royals outfielder Alex Gordon will spend an afternoon during the last week of spring training getting at-bats in minor-league camp. Manager Ned Yost explained how that might help Gordon break out of a slump.
The Royals on Sunday, March 18, 2018, announced the signing of former Cubs pitcher Justin Grimm, who said he talked to Wade Davis before accepting a one-year major-league contract to go to Kansas City.