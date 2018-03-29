Royals manager Ned Yost breaks down decisions after 25-man roster is announced

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talks about pitcher Nathan Karns move to the disabled list and other player moves on opening day at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals' plan for prospect Hunter Dozier

KC Royals assistant general manager JJ Picollo breaks down the future for prospect Hunter Dozier, whose versatility in the field has increased his stock and made him an ideal internal option for a major-league promotion.

A look at some of the Royals prospects

Now it’s time for the KC Royals form a new championship core. Let’s take a look at the upcoming wave of homegrown players in what's ranked the second-worst farm system in baseball.