Alex Gordon says he’s ‘not talking about last season.’ He expects improvement in 2018

Alex Gordon walked into an indoor batting cage Monday inside Werner Park, wearing a blue hoodie and Nike tennis shoes. He stretched one foot on each side of home plate, a wide base for his first several warmup swings. They did not include any steps, the focus of the drill simply on timing the baseball’s arrival to the plate.
It’s all part of the meticulous preparation that has become synonymous with Gordon, even during an off day after the Royals’ exhibition game against the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers was canceled because of weather. He sticks to it so strictly that he says he is actually “not a huge opening day guy” because it disrupts the routine.
But there’s a different feel for the commencement of his 12th major-league season, all of them with the Royals.
This time, Thursday's opening day represents an opportunity for a reset. And after the worst offensive season of his career in 2017, little feels more necessary.
Never miss a local story.
“I’m not talking about last season,” Gordon said. “It’s over. Why look back at it and worry about it and everything? I’m right here in the moment, feeling good about myself, and that’s all that really matters.
“I kinda learned what’s the point of looking in the past or thinking about what’s gonna happen in the future. The only thing I can handle right now is here today, and that’s what I’m doing.”
So here Monday — three days before the Royals open the 2018 season against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium — Gordon is attempting to rebound not only from a down 2017 season but also a slow start to the spring.
He had only 7 hits in 55 at-bats (.127 average), just two of them for extra bases, in spring training. Gordon has historically been a strong performer in the spring.
Spring training statistics matter virtually nothing, and they are rarely a reliable indicator of regular-season success. On the other hand, Gordon acknowledged the results were a product of needing mechanical adjustments to his swing.
“I wasn’t comfortable at the plate,” Gordon said. “This last week, I kinda got in the cage and just (did) extra work and stuff like that to make sure that coming into opening day, I was ready to go. And I feel ready to go now. That’s really all that matters.”
The 2017 season supplied a batch of career-worst figures — the .208 average, .293 on-base percentage and .315 slugging percentage, though he did win a fifth Gold Glove.
The Royals brought in a handful of veterans as late additions to spring training, including outfielder Jon Jay. But as he assessed his roster, general manager Dayton Moore indicated his expectations for Gordon included a bounce-back offensive season.
“I wouldn’t put anything past him,” Moore said. “What’s so remarkable about him is last year we all understand the frustration he had offensively, but to go out and win another Gold Glove and be recognized as the very best (defensive) left fielder in the American League, based on what he went through offensively, just speaks to his mental toughness and his commitment and his desire to win. We expect Alex to rebound and do very well.”
Royals manager Ned Yost said Gordon’s timing was the primary contributor to an 0-for-33 stretch in the spring, and he sent him to minor-league camp for a day in an effort to improve that aspect. Gordon said the slump “showed me some things I needed to work on, not only mechanically but with my approach and everything.”
A few days later, Gordon said he’s more optimistic about the potential final product entering opening day, both individually and for the team. He said the Royals “will surprise a lot of people.”
Yost used the same language to predict the bar for Gordon in 2018.
“I believe in Alex Gordon,” Yost said. “I just think Alex Gordon’s gonna bounce back in a big way. I think he looked really, really good the last couple days in spring training and was pleased with that.
“The thing I always fall back on is you know Alex is gonna give you every bit of effort that he has every single day. ... You believe in guys like that.”
Comments