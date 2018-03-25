What we learned at Royals spring training ...

The Old Dominion moving trucks left days ago, bound for Kauffman Stadium laden with the Royals’ equipment.
And now the Royals are finally following their lead.
After dropping their last Cactus League game on Sunday — a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Surprise Stadium — the Royals (16-13-3) are off to Nebraska for a final exhibition game against the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers at 6 p.m. Monday.
After six weeks spent pruning and readjusting their roster, the Royals will finally return to Kansas City for the season opener against the Chicago White Sox at 3 p.m. Thursday. Left-hander Danny Duffy, who was removed from his start on Sunday, is still on track to make the opening day start.
Spring training is nearly over. Here are some things we learned along the way:
Depth at first base
When they entered camp with one true first baseman on their 40-man roster — Samir Duenez, a 21-year-old prospect who hasn’t played above Class AA — the Royals appeared ready to experiment with the position throughout spring training. They asked prospect Hunter Dozier, primarily a third baseman, to take his reps early in spring exclusively at first base. They spent a lot of time evaluating prospects Ryan O’Hearn and Frank Schwindel. Even Whit Merrifield logged time at the corner infield spot.
But four days after Cactus League competition started on Feb. 24, the Royals signed former Mets and Rays first baseman Lucas Duda to a one-year, major-league contract. They didn’t want to rush the development of their prospects. Plus, they were short on left-handed bats in the lineup, with outfielder Alex Gordon the only lefty hitter guaranteed to start.
Of course, the dearth of lefty hitters has since been solved by the addition of outfielder Jon Jay and the return of third baseman Mike Moustakas.
But the Duda signing allowed the Royals to take a more relaxed approach with Dozier, O’Hearn and Schwindel, each of whom made noticeable strides in the field and proved they’re not too far from being major-league ready.
In the last two weeks, O’Hearn and Schwindel also won manager Ned Yost over with their bats.
O’Hearn, who was reassigned to minor-league camp on Wednesday, hit .400 with four doubles, one triple, five homers and 13 RBIs in 19 games.
Schwindel busted out of a 1 for 20 slump to start a 14 for 21 tear. He hit seven home runs and four doubles and drove in 17 runs during the streak, which began March 12.
“Him and O’Hearn were another very nice, pleasant surprise, to see both of those kids developing to the point where they’re within reach of being on the big-league team,” Yost said.
Cheslor Cuthbert proved this spring that he could handle first base, too, which will make it easier for Cuthbert to get the 400-450 major-league at-bats the Royals want him to log this season.
Dearth of major-league-ready starters
The Royals made concerted efforts this spring to deepen their roster where they needed to most, signing veteran starters Ricky Nolasco and Clay Buchholz to minor-league contracts a few weeks apart. Those efforts went for naught when Nolasco, who had an opt-out clause, was released on Saturday. Buchholz signed on Tuesday and is hoping to make a comeback from forearm surgery he underwent last season, so it won’t be until April that the Royals can really begin to evaluate him on the mound.
But Buchholz’s contract also has an opt-out clause. If he’s not on the Royals’ 25-man roster by May 1, he can ask for his release.
His departure would leave the Royals with few major-league-ready starters who could fill in if an injury were to befall the rotation of Danny Duffy, Ian Kennedy, Jason Hammel, Nate Karns and Jakob Junis.
Eric Skoglund, who made five starts for the Royals last year, could be an option. But in the last week of the spring, the Royals have considered carrying Skoglund on the 25-man roster as a middle reliever.
Former Athletics starter Jesse Hahn is not eligible to return from the 60-day disabled list, on which he was placed March 6 because of a right ulnar collateral ligament sprain, until sometime in May at the earliest.
Trevor Oaks, acquired from the Dodgers and optioned to Class AAA Omaha, might be their only option — unless the Royals decide to give prospect Miguel Almonte another shot as a starter. Or if they make another move to acquire a seasoned pitcher.
Tim Hill’s wacky delivery
The Royals’ 32nd-round pick of the 2014 draft appears poised for a breakout season. Although he spent most of last year pitching at Class AA Northwest Arkansas, where he posted a 4.17 ERA in 69 innings, Hill was protected from the Rule-5 draft when the Royals placed him on the 40-man roster.
And Hill has done little else but impress the Royals since. His side-arm delivery and low 90s fastball held hitters to a .182 batting average. In seven outings, Hill allowed two earned runs over seven innings.
The Royals want the left-hander to improve his slider, so he’s a long shot to make the opening day roster. But once he’s got the pitch under his belt, Hill might see a call-up to the major leagues sooner rather than later.
“Hill will do good,” general manager Dayton Moore said. “He can throw strikes. He’ll do really good. Now (hitters) may catch up with him, but tell me one guy who pitches like that in the major leagues.
“I think Hill can be more than a situational left-hander.”
Also, don't sleep on hard-throwing reliever Mike Broadway, a non-roster invitee. Before he coughed up five earned runs in one inning against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, the 30-year-old had only allowed one run on five hits in his previous six outings. He ended the spring with 11 strikeouts and only issued one walk.
Up next
After Sunday’s game, the Royals assigned Schwindel, Buchholz, Tyler Collins, Mike Broadway, Seth Maness, Humberto Arteaga and Billy Burns to minor-league camp. There are now 29 players remaining in major-league camp.
The Royals will take a day off after Monday’s exhibition game. They will hold a preseason workout on Wednesday at 5 p.m., which will give them a chance to test the new LED lighting system installed at Kauffman Stadium this winter.
