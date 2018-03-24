Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for March 24

March 24, 2018 06:21 PM

Royals 4

Diamondbacks 4

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Arteaga, SS

3

0

0

0

0

0

.324

Castellano, A, SS

1

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Moustakas, 3B

3

1

1

1

0

1

.375

1-Rivera, E, PR-3B

1

0

0

0

0

0

.286

Cuthbert, 1B

3

0

0

0

0

1

.386

Schwindel, 1B

1

1

1

2

0

0

.385

Soler, RF

3

0

0

0

0

1

.230

Martin, RF

0

0

0

0

1

0

.000

Gordon, DH

3

1

1

0

0

0

.130

2-Hernandez, E, PH-DH

0

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Collins, Ty, CF

2

0

0

0

0

0

.273

Escalera, CF

1

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Mondesi, 2B

2

0

1

0

0

0

.286

Goins, 2B

1

0

0

1

0

0

.350

Butera, C

1

0

0

0

1

0

.250

Villegas, Lu, C

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Burns, LF

2

0

0

0

0

1

.182

Lee, LF

0

1

0

0

1

0

.250

Totals 28

4

4

4

3

4

.295

Arizona AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeLuzio, RF

2

0

0

0

2

1

.125

Hernandez, Ra, 3B

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Pollock, CF

4

0

0

0

0

0

.244

McFarland, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Hagens, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

b-Walton, PH

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Goldschmidt, 1B

2

0

1

0

1

1

.275

Silverio, RF

1

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Tomas, LF

3

0

0

0

0

0

.293

Grotjohn, 2B

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Ellis, 3B

3

1

1

0

0

0

.143

Vinicio, SS

1

1

1

0

0

0

1.000

Mathis, C

1

0

0

0

1

1

.214

Herrera, J, C

2

1

1

0

0

0

.500

Duzenack, SS

2

1

1

0

1

0

.286

Holmes, CF

1

0

1

2

0

0

1.000

Querecuto, 2B

2

0

1

1

0

0

.333

De La Trinidad, LF

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Godley, P

2

0

0

0

0

1

.000

a-Smith, PH-1B

2

0

1

1

0

0

.200

Totals 32

4

8

4

5

5

.246

Kansas City

100

000

012

4

4

0

Arizona

010

000

12x

4

8

1

1-Ran for Moustakas in the 7th. 2-Batted for Gordon in the 9th. a-Doubled for Godley in the 7th. b-Struck out for Hagens in the 9th.

E: Querecuto (1). DP: Kansas City 2, Arizona 0. LOB: Kansas City 0, Arizona 7. 2B: Gordon (2), Ellis (1), Duzenack (1), Smith (1). 3B: Holmes (1). HR: Moustakas (4), Schwindel (7). CS: Martin (1), Mathis (1). SF: Querecuto (1).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Duffy

2

2

1

1

2

1

8.40

Keller

2

0

0

0

1

2

2.70

Grimm

2

0

0

0

2

0

0.00

Maurer

1

3

1

1

0

1

2.45

Herrera

1

3

2

2

0

0

5.63

Hill

1

0

0

0

0

1

2.57

Arizona

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Godley

7

2

1

1

1

4

2.21

McFarland

 2/3

1

1

1

0

0

3.00

Hagens

1 1/3

1

2

2

2

0

23.63

WP: McFarland.

Umpires: Home, Blake Felix; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Nestor Ceja. Time: 2:36. Att: 12,514.

