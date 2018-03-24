Kansas City Royals box score for March 24

Royals 4
Diamondbacks 4
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Arteaga, SS
3
0
0
0
0
0
.324
Castellano, A, SS
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Moustakas, 3B
3
1
1
1
0
1
.375
1-Rivera, E, PR-3B
1
0
0
0
0
0
.286
Cuthbert, 1B
3
0
0
0
0
1
.386
Schwindel, 1B
1
1
1
2
0
0
.385
Soler, RF
3
0
0
0
0
1
.230
Martin, RF
0
0
0
0
1
0
.000
Gordon, DH
3
1
1
0
0
0
.130
2-Hernandez, E, PH-DH
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Collins, Ty, CF
2
0
0
0
0
0
.273
Escalera, CF
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Mondesi, 2B
2
0
1
0
0
0
.286
Goins, 2B
1
0
0
1
0
0
.350
Butera, C
1
0
0
0
1
0
.250
Villegas, Lu, C
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Burns, LF
2
0
0
0
0
1
.182
Lee, LF
0
1
0
0
1
0
.250
Totals 28
4
4
4
3
4
.295
Arizona AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeLuzio, RF
2
0
0
0
2
1
.125
Hernandez, Ra, 3B
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Pollock, CF
4
0
0
0
0
0
.244
McFarland, P
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Hagens, P
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
b-Walton, PH
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Goldschmidt, 1B
2
0
1
0
1
1
.275
Silverio, RF
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Tomas, LF
3
0
0
0
0
0
.293
Grotjohn, 2B
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Ellis, 3B
3
1
1
0
0
0
.143
Vinicio, SS
1
1
1
0
0
0
1.000
Mathis, C
1
0
0
0
1
1
.214
Herrera, J, C
2
1
1
0
0
0
.500
Duzenack, SS
2
1
1
0
1
0
.286
Holmes, CF
1
0
1
2
0
0
1.000
Querecuto, 2B
2
0
1
1
0
0
.333
De La Trinidad, LF
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Godley, P
2
0
0
0
0
1
.000
a-Smith, PH-1B
2
0
1
1
0
0
.200
Totals 32
4
8
4
5
5
.246
Kansas City
100
000
012
—
4
4
0
Arizona
010
000
12x
—
4
8
1
Never miss a local story.
1-Ran for Moustakas in the 7th. 2-Batted for Gordon in the 9th. a-Doubled for Godley in the 7th. b-Struck out for Hagens in the 9th.
E: Querecuto (1). DP: Kansas City 2, Arizona 0. LOB: Kansas City 0, Arizona 7. 2B: Gordon (2), Ellis (1), Duzenack (1), Smith (1). 3B: Holmes (1). HR: Moustakas (4), Schwindel (7). CS: Martin (1), Mathis (1). SF: Querecuto (1).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Duffy
2
2
1
1
2
1
8.40
Keller
2
0
0
0
1
2
2.70
Grimm
2
0
0
0
2
0
0.00
Maurer
1
3
1
1
0
1
2.45
Herrera
1
3
2
2
0
0
5.63
Hill
1
0
0
0
0
1
2.57
Arizona
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Godley
7
2
1
1
1
4
2.21
McFarland
2/3
1
1
1
0
0
3.00
Hagens
1 1/3
1
2
2
2
0
23.63
WP: McFarland.
Umpires: Home, Blake Felix; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Nestor Ceja. Time: 2:36. Att: 12,514.
Comments