Royals' Danny Duffy describes shoulder tightness after latest spring start

KC Royals opening-day starter Danny Duffy was removed from his final Cactus League outing on Saturday against the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 24, 2018 for precautionary reasons after experiencing shoulder tightness.
Maria Torres
A look at some of the Royals prospects

Royals

A look at some of the Royals prospects

Now it’s time for the KC Royals form a new championship core. Let’s take a look at the upcoming wave of homegrown players in what's ranked the second-worst farm system in baseball.

Royals' plan for prospect Hunter Dozier

Royals

Royals' plan for prospect Hunter Dozier

KC Royals assistant general manager JJ Picollo breaks down the future for prospect Hunter Dozier, whose versatility in the field has increased his stock and made him an ideal internal option for a major-league promotion.