Split-squad action: LA's Kershaw shuts down Royals; Cuthbert, Junis help beat Giants

The Royals on Friday divvied up their extended roster and played Cactus League split-squad games.
The group that stayed at Surprise Stadium was held to four hits by the Dodgers in a 10-0 loss. The group that traveled to Scottsdale, Ariz., beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5.
As the Royals prepare to play their last three exhibition games of the spring season, which ends Monday with a game on the road against the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers, here’s what you need to know:
The roster
The Royals’ roster decisions will come down to the wire. Although they’ve got the starting rotation set — Danny Duffy, Ian Kennedy, Jason Hammel, Nate Karns and Jakob Junis — manager Ned Yost and company are still deliberating over who will be part of the opening day bullpen.
Rule 5 acquisitions Brad Keller (8 innings, 3 earned runs, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts) and Burch Smith (12 IP, 10 ER, 11 BB, 16 K) haven’t made it easy on the coaching staff. Neither have left-hander Brian Flynn, who has at times struggled but has a 2.31 ERA over six outings, or converted starter Wily Peralta.
“Honestly, we’re not there yet,” Yost said. “ … We’re still evaluating, we’re still discussing, we’re still trying to figure it all out.
“It’s probably a fair assessment that we’ll take it right down to the end.”
The farm system
Royals general manager Dayton Moore isn’t worried about the state of the team’s farm system, which was ranked 29th by Baseball America.
He’s confident in the abilities of top 2017 draft picks Nick Pratto (14th overall) and MJ Melendez (52nd overall) and 2016 pick Khalil Lee (third round).
Whether or not they win a World Series Championship like Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez did — that is, after playing together extensively and succeeding in the minor leagues — remains to be seen. But Moore, who chatted with reporters for an hour on Friday morning, sees potential.
“Khalil Lee is the most dynamic player that we’ve had in the organization since Eric Hosmer,” Moore said.
Moore also sang the praises of last year’s top two picks.
On Pratto: “He’s very advanced. Will he continue to develop? He should. I can’t predict it cuz baseball’s hard. I don’t know what’s going to happen in his life tomorrow that potentially could interfere with his focus. But he’s really talented.”
On Melendez: “Some people might look at it him and say he’s really cocky. He’s just really confident. ... Melendez is just, I remember seeing Will Clark his first major-league camp and he acted like he was a 10-year veteran. Some people didn’t like that. Obviously a different level, but MJ is like that. He carries himself like that."
In Surprise
Ricky Nolasco, in camp on a minor-league contract he can opt out of on Saturday, cruised through his first two innings against the Dodgers. He threw a pitch that Yasiel Puig drilled into the tarp covering the Royals’ bullpen in left field. Otherwise, Nolasco needed just 25 pitches to churn through the top seven hitters in the Dodgers’ lineup and get six outs.
But the third inning got away from him. Nolasco faced nine batters, allowed four hits, issued two walks and got two outs. Peralta came in to clean up a bases-loaded jam and escaped after allowing two inherited runners to score. In all, Nolasco was charged with eight runs on five hits.
The Royals could get nothing going against Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Jon Jay was the only one to log a hit. Humberto Arteaga also reached base, but it was on an error in the fourth inning.
Kershaw faced 21 batters, struck out four and induced 11 ground-outs in 6 2/3 innings.
In Scottsdale
Junis tossed 4 1/3 innings, struck out six batters and allowed one run on four hits, one of them a game-tying solo homer to Pablo Sandoval in the second.
But the Royals’ offense was quick to make up for it the following inning. Cheslor Cuthbert, who led off the second inning with a home run to give the Royals their first advantage, drove in Whit Merrifield and Ryan O’Hearn on a single up the left side of the infield to give the Royals a 3-1 lead in the third.
Later, Adalberto Mondesi hit a ball that got lost in the sun in left-center field and dropped onto the warning track for a two-run triple.
Cuthbert went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and is now 15 for 24 in his last seven games. Michael Saunders and Drew Butera also logged RBI singles.
Merrifield went 2 for 3 with an RBI of his own. One of his singles was lined up the middle and hit Giants starter Madison Bumgarner in the left hand, fracturing his pinky.
Junis, who is cracking his first major-league opening day roster, finished the spring with a 1.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts.
Up next
The Royals (16-12-2) travel to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale for a 3:10 p.m. game Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
